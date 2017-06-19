Chamber, Gangplank, Roots ‘N Boots to update council at June 21 meeting

Representatives from four groups that receive funding from the town of Queen Creek are scheduled to present an update or annual report June 21 to the Queen Creek Town Council.
They are: the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, Gangplank and 2017 Roots N’ Boots.
There also will be a presentation of the 2016 annual law enforcement summary and a discussion of updated information about the town’s impact and capacity fees with the same effective date.
The groups are on the council’s June 21 agenda. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m.
Other agenda items include:
•Ceremonial matters, including proclamations for Small Cities month and Parks and Recreation Month and recognitions of volunteer service by Boy Scout Pack No. 735 and Bradyn Bryce of Eagle Scout Crew No. 838.
•On the public hearings consent agenda: A public hearing and possible action on P16-0071 and P16-0070 major site plan for Mountain America Credit Union. The request by Stephen Nielson of Sanders Associates is for a conditional use permit for a drive-through and a major site plan for a new bank about 200 feet south of the southwest corner of Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo roads.
•On the public hearings consent agenda: A public hearing and possible approval of the application for acquisition of control submitted by Andrea Lewkowitz on behalf of Walgreens No. 1116, 21212 E. Ocotillo Road, License No. 10075887.
•Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 644-17 setting the secondary property tax levy for streetlight improvement districts, and Ordinance 643-17, to fix, levy and assess the town’s primary property tax, both items for fiscal year 2017-18.
•Discussion and possible approval of Resolution 1149-17 accepting the town’s fiscal year 2-15-16 financial statements and audit reports.
In addition, the council will meet in closed-door executive session to discuss the following matters:
•Consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding real property at the corner of Riggs and Rittenhouse roads (Schnepf Well), ARS 38-431.03(A)(7).
•Consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding an intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Library District.
•Legal advice regarding the town’s potential annexations of real property and the provision of utility services thereto (ARS 38-432.03(A)(3) and (4).
Also, the council will vote on a lengthy consent agenda that includes the possible approval of 27 expenditures of $25,000 or over each and 20 other individual items.
Matters listed under the consent agenda are considered to be routine and can be enacted by one motion and one vote, according to the agenda. Members of the council and/or staff may comment on any item without removing it from the agenda or remove any item for separate discussion and consideration.
The complete agenda and council packet may be viewed on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
For more information, visit the website or call 480-358-3000.