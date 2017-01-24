Chamber lunch mob, free blood pressure check, other events in Queen Creek

JAN. 25-WEDNESDAY
•Economic Development Commission Meeting: 7:30 a.m. in the Queen Creek Town Council chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information about the commission, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 26-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
JAN. 29-SUNDAY
•The Village at Canyon State Ribbon-Cutting: Noon, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek. Ceremony will be part of Sun Valley Community Church 11:59 a.m. service on campus. Join academy officials and students as they celebrate a step forward in advancing career opportunities for Arizona youth. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided by student-trainees at the campus’s new QC Junction Cafe, which will open to the public in February. Learn more about the student-staffed barber shop and thrift store that also are in the works. For more information, visit the school’s website at www.canyonstateacademy.com.
FEB. 1-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. At this meeting, the newly elected council members will be sworn in and a new vice mayor appointed. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
FEB. 7-TUESDAY
•MCSO Family Night/Operation Child I.D.: 5-7 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, Queen Creek. Presented by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Queen Creek – District 6. Operation Child ID fingerprinting provides parents with a full set of their child’s fingerprints and an identification card with their child’s picture and pertinent information. This is a free service. For more information, visit http://queencreek.org/departments/public-safety.
FEB. 8-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter, Seminar: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Free. Open to the public. Guest speaker Harvey Leake will discuss his ancestors, the Wetherill family of Arizona. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
FEB. 14-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
•Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
FEB. 15-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. At this meeting, the newly elected council members will be sworn in and a new vice mayor appointed. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
FEB. 16-THURSDAY
•General Plan Update Community Design Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The town of Queen Creek is looking for its residents’ input to help update the 2018 General Plan. Residents are invited to attend and help shape the future of their community. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
•San Tan Historical Society Meeting: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Open to the public. The society meets on the third Thursday of the month at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.santanhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-797-2075.
FEB. 18-SATURDAY
•American Legion Post 129: 9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Generally meets on the third Saturday of the month. For more information, visit http://www.queencreeklegion.com/ or call or e-mail info@queencreeklegion.com.
ONGOING MON-FRI
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
•Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. January events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.