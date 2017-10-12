Coming this week to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
OCT. 13-FRIDAY
Sherwood Team Roping: 6 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. Steve Sherwood has been training head and heel horses for more than 25 years. He has trained horses ridden in the PRCA by cowboys such as world champions Matt Sherwood and Jake Barnes, rookie of the year Kit Sherwood, circuit champions Steve Young and Ralph Gunter as well as many others. He once roped a steer at the BFI with no bridle on his good horse “Roanie.” He will show participating horses how to reach their full potential. Learn more by visiting the Sherwood Team Roping page on Facebook..
OCT. 14-SATURDAY
Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: 4 p.m. Free spectator admission. A local area gymkhana organization. Riders are involved in a series of equestrian games such as barrel racing and pole bending. Events held throughout the day. Learn more at CVSC.net.
Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 9 a.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
OCT. 15-SUNDAY
East Valley Arabian Horse Association Show: 9 a.m. Free spectator admission. A classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Learn more at evaha.org.
OCT. 17-TUESDAY
Equine Wellness Educational Series Part 2: 6-8:30 p.m. The second of a three-part series. Individual classes are $15 each. Betsy Greene, an equine extension specialist from the University of Arizona, will discuss biosecurity at home and on the road; and Eileen Katz, the senior equine territory manager for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, and Chief Ron Knight of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, will discuss barn and paddock safety. The third of three classes will take place 6-8 p.m. Nov. 28. It will cover caring for an aging horse and gastric ulcers in horses. The classes are hosted by Horseshoe Park and presented by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. For space availability for either class, call Jennifer Broadhead at 480-358-3793.