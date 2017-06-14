Council approves town’s budget for fiscal year 2017-18

At their June 7 meeting, members of the Queen Creek Town Council in a split vote approved a budget of $213.1 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year which begins on July 1.
Voting in favor of the budget were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley.
Voting against the budget were council members Jake Hoffman and Emilena Turley.
The priorities of the budget include a focus on new and improved roadways, public safety and new water/wastewater infrastructure, according to a press release.
“The town’s budget is an important policy document that helps guide decisions,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “As a council, we continue to prioritize public safety and transportation. The budget balances the need to provide programs and services for a growing community with making fiscally responsible decisions with the community’s tax dollars.”
Sales tax revenues are anticipated to increase, and the town is also preparing for increased expenditures associated with the increasing population.
The budget includes various infrastructure projects that were initiated in the fiscal year 2016-17 budget, as well as new projects that include the following:
- Crismon Road from Queen Creek to Germann roads.
- Power Road from Ocotillo to Brooks Farm.
- New and improved wastewater infrastructure including 8 miles of new sewer line and improvements to the Greenfield Wastewater Reclamation Plant.
- New and improved water infrastructure including a new recovery lake, new wells and new water lines.
- Updating the Town Center Plan.
- Development of the West Park site, near Ocotillo and Sossaman roads.
- Operations of the new Fire Station 3
An update to the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan and recommendations that come as a result of the update
Complete details about the town’s budget are available at QueenCreek.org/budget.