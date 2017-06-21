Crime incidents reported April 27-May 4 to MCSO-Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 21200 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 3:26 p.m. April 27.
•Theft from vehicle: 21500 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:09 p.m. April 28.
•Burglary at business: East Cloud Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:21 a.m. April 29.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:01 p.m. April 29.
•Vandalism, criminal damage: 21900 block of East Escalante Road. Reported at 12:15 p.m. April 30.
•Fraud: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:45 a.m. May 1.
•Incorrigible juvenile: 21000 block of East Lords Way. Reported at 7:42 a.m. May 1.
•Fraud: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:59 p.m. May 1.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:07 p.m. May 1.
•Suspicious package: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:35 p.m. May 1.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:43 p.m. May 1.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 5:37 p.m. May 1.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:48 p.m. May 1.
•Burglary: 24000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:31 p.m. May 1.
•Theft: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:13 p.m. May 1.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 8:10 a.m. May 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:39 a.m. May 2.
•Welfare check: 21000 block of East Bonanza Way. Reported at 10:49 a.m. May 2.
•Loss report: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:51 a.m. May. 2.
•Indecent exposure: 21000 block of East Bonanza Way. Reported at 12:20 p.m. May 2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:30 p.m. May 2.
•Theft: 17000 block of East Colt Court. Reported at 4:22 p.m. May 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:38 p.m. May 2.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 5:40 a.m. May 3.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:56 a.m. May 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte Road. Reported at 7:09 a.m. May 3.
•Identity theft: 24000 block of South 206th Place. Reported at 8:28 a.m. May 3.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 8:32 p.m. May 3.
•Criminal damage: 23000 block of South 213th Street. Reported at 8:42 a.m. May 3.
•Overdue persons: 20000 block of East Ryan Road. Reported at 8:59 a.m. May 3.
•Traffic violation: South Cloud Creek Trail and East Misty Court. Reported at 10:41 a.m. May 3.
•Violation of a court order: 22000 block of East Creekside Lane. Reported at 11:22 a.m. May. 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:56 p.m. May 3.
•Threats to commit an offense: 19000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 1:39 p.m. May 3.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Riggs. Reported at 4 p.m. May 3.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:41 p.m. May 3.
•Suspicious person: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:51 p.m. May 3.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 6:27 a.m. May 4.
•Traffic violation: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:31 a.m. May 4.
•Civil standby: 21000 block of East Pummelos Road. Reported at 9 a.m. May 4.
•Sick or injured person: 24000 block of South Sossaman Road. Reported at 12:30 p.m. May 4.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworh Road and East Ryan Road. Reported at 2:54 p.m. May 4.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Arroyo Verde Drive. Reported at 4:48 p.m. May 4.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Via De Arboles. Reported at 6:51 p.m. May 4.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:38 p.m. May 4.
•Shoplifting: 20155 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:03 p.m. May 4.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:55 p.m. May 4.