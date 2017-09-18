Crime incidents reported Aug. 25-31 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:57 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Aggravated assault: 37000 block of North Gantzel Road. Reported at 4:10 a.m. Aug. 26.
•Found vehicle: South Crismon and East Barnes Parkway. Reported at 6 a.m. Aug. 26.
•Runaway: 21000 block of East Excelsior Ave. Reported at 7:26 a.m. Aug. 26.
•Shoplifting: 18496 E. Queen Creek Road. Reported at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 26.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 26.
•Threat/obscene phone call: 22000 block of South 193rd Street. Reported at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 26.
•Found property: 20000 block of East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 26.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:48 p.m. Aug. 26.
•Criminal damage, tagging: 210000 block of East Saddle Way. Reported at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage, tagging: 210000 block of East Saddle Way. Reported at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage, tagging: 210000 block of East Saddle Way. Reported at 8:29 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage, tagging: 210000 block of East Saddle Way. Reported at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 8:51 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 8:58 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Lords Court. Reported at 9:02 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Lords Way. Reported at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 9:31 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 9:36 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 10:02 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage, tagging: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 10:22 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of South 213th Street. Reported at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 27.
•Citizen, motorist assist: San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 27
•Accident with injury: East Rittenhouse and South 222nd Street. Reported at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 5:13 p.m. Aug. 27
•Fight: 19000 block of East Swan Drive. Reported at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 27.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Via De Palmas. Reported at 6:55 p.m. Aug 27.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Roundup Way. Reported at 7:18 p.m. Aug. 27.
•Recovery of vehicle: Meridian Road and Combs Road. Reported at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 27.
•Stolen vehicle: 21000 block of South 222nd Street. Reported at 5:05 a.m. Aug. 28.
•Accident with injury: East Empire Boulevard and South Crismon Road. Reported at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 28.
•Fraud or con game: 24000 block of South 208th Way. Reported at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 28.
•Accident with injury: South 222nd Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 28.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 5:31 p.m. Aug. 28.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 28.
•Shoplifting: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 12:35 a.m. Aug. 29.
•Criminal damage, tagging: 21000 block of East North Court. Reported at 6:47 a.m. Aug. 29.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:16 a.m. Aug. 29.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 29.
•Disorderly conduct: 21000 block of South 215th Place. Reported at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 29.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:58 p.m. Aug. 29.
•Non-injury accident: West Combs Road and North Meridian Road. Reported at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 29.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:43 p.m. Aug. 29.
•Non-injury accident: South Signal Butte Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 30.
•Traffic violation: Sossaman Road and Pecos Road. Reported at 8:13 a.m. Aug. 30.
•Identity theft: 20000 block of East Sunset Drive. Reported at 9:13 a.m. Aug. 30.
•Runaway: 21000 block of East Orchard Lane. Reported at 1:23 a.m. Aug. 31.
•Burglary: 21000 block of East Saddle way. Reported at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 31.
•Burglary: 19000 block of South 192nd Way. Reported at 8:26 a.m. Aug. 31.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 8:32 a.m. Aug. 31.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 8:32 a.m. Aug. 31.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 11:18 a.m. Aug. 31.
•Criminal damage, tagging: East Appleby Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Assault: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Theft: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of South 192nd Way. Reported at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:32 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Credit card fraud: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 4:51 p.m. Aug. 31.