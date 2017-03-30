Deadline nears for Queen Creek’s name the parklet contest

The Ocotillo Road improvements from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop include a new parklet on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads.
Now, the town of Queen Creek is inviting the public to help name the new amenity.
Featuring an iconic clock tower, water feature and plaque honoring the town’s founding fathers, the parklet will serve as a gathering space in Town Center.
Names for the parklet will be accepted through April 3, according to a press release.
Submissions must adhere to the following criteria:
•Geographical location of the park or facility; or,
•natural or geological features proximate to the park or facility; or,
•cultural or historical significance to the town or surrounding neighborhood; or,
•the family name of an individual or a family who has made a significant contribution to the community, country, state or the field of parks and recreation; or,
•use of the park.
Historically significant names must include information to explain the significance. Submissions including the name of a family or individual who is deceased must include written approval from the next of kin, according to the release.
All eligible names will be provided to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at its April 11 meeting.
PRAC’s recommended name will be provided to the Queen Creek Town Council for consideration at the April 19 meeting.
Name submissions will be accepted on the town’s website — www.queencreek.org/Parklet — and via mail at Name the Parklet, Queen Creek Parks and Recreation, 22358 N. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek 85142, Attn: Adam Robinson.
The Ocotillo Road improvements include expanding Ocotillo Road from two to four lanes with a center turn lane and adding curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks.
New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads, and Heritage Loop and Ocotillo roads.
The project also includes converting the overhead electric to underground on Ocotillo Road. The project is anticipated to be completed by this summer.
To receive weekly traffic advisories, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.