Desert Mountain Elementary wins 2017 Queen Creek ‘Bench the Bag’ challenge

Local elementary schools spent the month of March “benching the bag.”
In partnership with the town of Queen Creek, the East Valley Recycling Alliance, Bashas’, Trex and Right Away Disposal, students collected plastic bags to help divert them from landfills and keep them from damaging recycling equipment.
After six weeks of collecting, students at Desert Mountain Elementary won, collecting more than 97,000 bags.
“Bench the Bag provides an opportunity for our youth to practice proper recycling while benefitting the environment,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “This program would not be possible without the efforts of our partners, and of course, the community. We appreciate everyone who helped make the 2017 Bench the Bag program a success.”
More than 367,000 bags were collected by participating schools. They were: American Leadership Academy, Cortina Elementary, Desert Mountain Elementary, Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, Gateway Polytechnic Academy, Jack Barnes Elementary and Queen Creek Elementary.
Trex donated a bench to Desert Mountain Elementary and all the participating schools will receive frames.
Both the bench and the frames are made from plastic bags.
The campaign focused on plastic bags, which are not allowed in curbside recycling carts because of the damage they cause to recycling equipment.
Now that the Bench the Bag competition is complete, residents are encouraged to continue to properly dispose of plastic bags through recycling them at select local grocery stores, or re-using them.
For more information about the town’s recycling program, visit QueenCreek.org/DoMoreBlue.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.