Despite struggles, Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek was successful in 2017

Despite encountering a number of obstacles, the 2017 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek turned a $6,000 profit, according to an event official.
“We had a good year, as you’ll see, the, um, … it was a struggle. We always have struggles, right? Everywhere there’s struggles. It was a good year,” Jon Wootten said June 21 during his annual report on the event to members of the Queen Creek Town Council during their regular meeting at Queen Creek Town Hall.
Mr. Wootten is president of Friends of Horseshoe Park, the group that hosts Roots N’ Boots. Friends is a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in 2010 to support Horseshoe Park Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek, the site of the Roots N’ Boots events.
It also helps foster the rural heritage of Queen Creek, according to its website: www.friendsofhorseshoepark.org.
Roots N’ Boots celebrates the town’s equestrian heritage and is one of the community’s signature events. Held annually on the second weekend in March, the event is anchored by a three-day professional rodeo. It also features a carnival, a vendor showcase and a multitude of family-friendly events.
This year’s event took place March 15-19. Roots N’ Boots 2018 is scheduled for March 15-18, according to the event website: rootsnboots.org.
Mr. Wootten told the council the 2017 event produced enough revenue to pay back the $20,000 loan from the town of Queen Creek to help produce the event.
“We will be able to repay the loan in full. $20,000. I don’t have the check tonight. It’ll be in the mail, how’s that?,” he said jokingly to the council.
Mr. Wootten told the council the Friends were waiting for a $1,560 payment from event sponsor Wrangler.
Also, he said they were talking to an organization contracted through the Visit Mesa tourism bureau that sells tickets online regarding chargebacks.
The committee also learned another expensive lesson.
“We learned that credit card sales are not without risk,” Mr. Wootten told the council. “We got taken a couple places.”
He said due to recent changes in credit card laws, some card-users were able to deny ticket purchases made by phone, saying they had not signed a receipt for the transaction.
Mr. Wootten estimated the event lost about $2,000 in revenue due to those transactions.
On a positive note, sponsorship revenue was up by about $15,000, $10,000 of which was cash, he said.
“That was very nice,” Mr. Wootten said.
Expenses increased in 2017, Mr. Wootten told the council. He said they were incurred when the hospitality area at Horseshoe Park had to be relocated because the high volume of traffic from event-goers and event participants converged near the catwalk inside the covered arena, causing a public safety hazard.
In addition, there were about 500 fewer cars than in 2016, reducing the amount of parking revenue to help pay for the overflow parking that was added this year in anticipation of larger crowds, he said.
The rodeo sold out on Friday and Saturday. The dances held those nights and a new cornhole tournament were successful, he added.
One area of concern was a drop in the number of “excellent” ratings given to the event during an exit poll of attendees, Mr. Wootten said.
“Is that significant? I don’t know. We’ll keep an eye on that,” he told the council.
Once all revenue sources were settled, the event should make a profit of $6,614.11, Mr. Wootten said.
During the regular meeting, the council voted 4-2 to approve an agreement with the Friends of Horseshoe Park in the amount of $20,000 to produce the 2018 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek event.
Voting in favor of the motion were Mayor Gail Barney and council members Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley. Voting against it were council members Jake Hoffman and Emilena Turley.
Vice Mayor Jeff Brown was absent from the meeting.
Councilwoman Wheatley asked Mr. Wootten to thank the Roots N’ Boots volunteers for all their hard work.
“This event doesn’t just say ‘Queen Creek,’ it screams ‘Queen Creek,’” she said after Mr. Wootten’s presentation. “Thank you and tell all your volunteers thank you so much. We really do appreciate it every year. It’s fantastic. You can tell how committed the volunteers are and how many bases they are covering. It’s a lot of hard work. You’re everywhere.”
