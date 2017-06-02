Dust Awareness Week declared in Queen Creek

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney has declared June 1-7 Dust Awareness Week to encourage residents to reduce dust pollution in the community and state.
Held annually, the week aims to educate Queen Creek residents on the health issues associated with dust pollution and actions they can take to help decrease it, according to a press release.
“As a community, we all have a role in reducing dust and pollution,” Mayor Barney said in the release. “There are simple steps we each can take to help keep Queen Creek a safe and desirable community for generations to come.”
Ground level ozone pollution is a direct irritant to lung tissue. In addition to triggering asthma and other respiratory symptoms, it can damage the lungs from exposure over long periods of time.
During Dust Awareness Week and throughout the year, residents are encouraged to do the following:
- Drive less, particularly on pollution advisory days. Reduce the number of trips taken by car.
- Drive slowly on unpaved roads and don’t drive or park in the dirt.
- Don’t use leaf blowers and other equipment that raise a lot of dust and avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
- Maintain landscape. Cover loose dirt with vegetation or gravel.
- Reduce fireplace and woodstove use and don’t use wood-burning fireplace or stove on no-burn days. Consider using gas instead of wood.
- Don’t burn leaves, trash or other materials.
- Report serious offenses to the Maricopa County Air Quality Department at 602-372-2703.
- Support laws, rules and efforts to make the air healthier.
For more information about dust control requirements in Queen Creek, visit queencreek.org.
To sign up for air quality alerts from Maricopa County, visit CleanAirMakeMore.com.