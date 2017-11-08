Early elections numbers for Chandler school district budget override question
Nov 8th, 2017 · by Wendy Miller ·
The unofficial results for the Maricopa County elections return for the Chandler Unified School District question regarding the continuation of a budget override were updated at 8:01:08 p.m. Nov. 7.
The above are early results from the Nov. 7, 2017 jurisdictional election for Chandler Unified School District. The image was taken from the Maricopa County Elections Department website: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/electionresults/.
Results will be updated as ballots, including those dropped off at or voted on at a ballot center, are counted.
CUSD schools located in Queen Creek are Auxier Elementary, 22700 S. Power Road and Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road.
