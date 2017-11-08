Early elections numbers for Chandler school district budget override question

The unofficial results for the Maricopa County elections return for the Chandler Unified School District question regarding the continuation of a budget override were updated at 8:01:08 p.m. Nov. 7.

The above results are from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office Elections Department website: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/electionresults/.

Results will be updated as ballots, including those dropped off at or voted on at a ballot center, are counted.

CUSD schools located in Queen Creek are Auxier Elementary, 22700 S. Power Road and Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road.