Earnhardt Auto Center, QC Fiesta on June 14 P&Z agenda

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its next meeting Wednesday, June 14, in the council chambers of the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
During its work session, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., commissioners will hear about updates to the town’s General Plan.
Leslie Dornfeld from Plan*Et, a Phoenix-based community planning firm, will present the updates. They will cover the areas of growth area, cost of development, housing and land use elements, according to the agenda on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
During the regular session, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., commissioners will conduct a public hearing about the a request to rezone a .42-acre site on which the Queen Creek Fiesta retail center is planned from rural estate district (R1-43) to general commercial district (C-2), generally at the northwest corner of Ellsworth Road and Victoria Lane.
The request was made by John Mocarski of LGE Design Group.
In addition, the commissioners will review and possibly approve two items involving a parcel that was annexed May 17 by the Queen Creek Town Council into the town of Queen Creek.
The first is P17-0049, the Earnhardt Auto Center and U Haul Moving and Storage Center site plan. The request from David Pollack includes building elevations and landscape plans for two auto centers (approximately 13.2 acres) with two 1-acre commercial pads; and a U Haul Service and Storage Center (approximately 9.7 acres).
The second is P17-0050, the Amerco Commercial Center comprehensive sign plan. The request, also from Mr. Pollack, is for the Amerco Commercial Center, at the southeast corner of Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard.
The Planning and Zoning Commission advises the town council in decisions pertaining to amendments to the General Plan, the zoning ordinance and applications for development. It is charged with developing and maintaining the General Plan and submitting the plan and its elements to the town council.
Members are Chairman Alex Matheson, Vice Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Shaine Alleman, Josh Ehmke, Steve Sossaman, Chris Webb and Nichelle Williams.
Meeting dates and agendas can be found on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
Meetings may be viewed on live stream and recorded at http://queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/watch-town-council-meetings.