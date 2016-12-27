East Valley entertainment guide, Dec. 28-Feb. 15.

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Through April. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From Oct. 1 though the end of April admission is taken daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then the arboretum closes promptly at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.
THROUGH JAN. 15
QUEEN CREEK — Winter Wonderland on the Farm: Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission to the farm and parking are free. Separate admission is required for many of the events. The farm is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; however, if weather permits, some Winter Wonderland activities will take place daily during the event. They are the holiday-lighted train ride from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 and the ice-skating rink from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. The 15-minute musical holiday train ride costs $5. Skating costs $12 and includes skates (or bring them). Additional attractions include snow sledding, bonfires and hayrides to feed Santa’s reindeer. The $20 wristband for children includes unlimited rides and snow (includes train, hay ride, roller coaster, honeybee ride, carousel and jumping pillows). In addition, the farm has for sale fresh Christmas trees from Sturms Christmas tree farm in Oregon. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com or call 480-987-3100.
Through Jan. 21
MESA — Merry Main Street: The event on the east side of Mesa City Plaza at 20 E. Main St. in downtown Mesa features the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink of more than 4,000 square feet that will be open for 40 days. Last year, it attracted more than 10,000 ice skaters. Other key attractions at Merry Main Street will be the Jack Frost Food Truck Forest, a large holiday tree that is more than three stories tall and Santa’s Selfie Village. Friday and Saturday evenings will feature arts, crafts and local vendors along Main Street. For more information, go to at www.merrymainstreet.com.
DEC. 28-WEDNESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Sherwood Timed Events Rodeo: 6-10 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Team roping and barrel racing. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
QUEEN CREEK — Bikes Direct Night Shredders: 7 p.m., San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road, in Queen Creek. Meet at the flag pole. Looking for an adventure where trail riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Bikes Direct Night Shredders. When a person is on a bike on the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens senses, sharpens skills and makes a person feel more alive. And isn’t that why people bike in the first place? The parks policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means they ride together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
DEC. 29-Jan. 1
QUEEN CREEK — TNT World Series Team Roping: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Qualifying events for the 2017 Priefert World Series of Team Roping. Events start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and 9 a.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Most events will continue all day and into the evening. For more information about the event or to register to participate, visit www.wstroping.com.
DEC. 30-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
QUEEN CREEK — Live Music at the Mill-Pride Through Strife: 6-9 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Relax on the heated patio and listen to reggae band Pride Through Strife while its members jam to classic covers and original songs. For more information, call 480-888-9290 or visit www.queencreekolivemill.com/queen-creek-events/.
JAN. 1-SUNDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Live Music in the Grove with Soundscape: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. For more information, call 480-888-9290 or visit www.queencreekolivemill.com/queen-creek-events/.
Jan. 3, 11, 17
GOLD CANYON — Southwest Surfers: SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs 6 p.m. Jan. 3, 11 and 17. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Southwest Surfers have established a reputation for delivering high-impact entertainment with an emphasis on interaction, great production values and fun.Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
JAN. 4-WEDNESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — “Fame: the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. National touring company of “Fame: the Musical,” the unmistakable title from the popular film and TV franchise. “Fame” inspired generations to fight for fame and light up the sky like a flame. This high-octane musical features the Academy Award-winning title song and a host of other catchy pop numbers. Tickets cost $30.50, $32.50 and $34.50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the musical.
JAN. 4-8
QUEEN CREEK — Arizona Cutting Horse Association Jump Start Your Year Show: 8 a.m. daily, usually continues through 5-6 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. For more information, visit http://azcha.com/.
JAN. 7-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Bar 92 Productions Roping, Rudy Clark Jr.: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 8-SUNDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Interscholastic Equestrian Association: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. For more information on IEA membership, check out the National IEA site. Arizona is in Zone 8, Region 4. Stall Rentals and RV hookups are available through Horseshoe Park. For more information, visit http://www.rideiea.org.
JAN. 14-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Mark Nizer 4-D, New Dimension in Entertainment: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults, two tickets for $22 and $13 for children. Mark Nizer 4D makes the impossible possible and the improbable probable. Outrageous comedy antics, expertly crafted juggling feats and a signature mix of movement, music and technology make for a spellbinding experience that will amaze and amuse the entire family. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of Mr. Nizer’s show.
Jan. 14-2
QUEEN CREEK — Canada Week: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Special events include a kick-off event Saturday, Jan. 14; a private dinner in the grove with a guest chef (admission by ticket only) and live music Friday-Sunday. For more information, call 480-888-9290 or visit www.queencreekolivemill.com/queen-creek-events/.
JAN. 20-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — “Elvis, the Early Years”: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $17.50, $20 and $22.50, or two tickets for $22. “Elvis, The Early Years” recreates the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s sensational impact in 1956 on the emerging popularity of Rock ‘a’ Billy, through the rise of his Silver Screen performances to the height of his rock ‘n’ roll fame of the 1968 comeback special. It is an exciting and intimate portrait of the legendary entertainer as he earns the title of King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the musical. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the show.
Jan. 28-Saturday
GOLD CANYON — Gold Canyon Arts Festival: The 17th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. An average of 5,000 people per year have attended. The juried art show will feature the work of 85 artists in a wide variety of genres and styles from the east Valley and throughout the state. Programs will be available listing the artists and their specialties. There will be live stage entertainment including “Territorial Brass,” “Run Boy Run,” colorful dancers and a food court with a variety of food and beverages. Entertainment is subject to change). Donations will be accepted for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Our commemorative poster, “Dreams In Flight” by artist, Nadine Booth will also be for sale. The festival, a gift to the community from the nonprofit Gold Canyon Arts Council and sponsors, features no admission fee and free parking. Further details can be found at www.gcartsfest.com
FEB. 4-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults, two tickets for $22 and $13 for children. Think “Whose Line Is It Anyway” meets “The Pirates of the Caribbean.” In this hilariously epic journey, a crew of misfit pirates is flung into the future by a bumbling sea witch, with only half their script. Help the crew fill in the blanks and watch as they improvise a new musical based on audience members’ suggestions. Appropriate for all ages. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the comedy show.
FEB. 10-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance: 6-8 p.m., Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. $20 for one adult and child, $10 per additional child and $5 per additional child. Open to children ages 4-12. The community is invited to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family. There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the recreation annex. Registrations with multiple children must be made in person. For more information, call 480-358-3700.
FEB. 25-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — BYU Noteworthy: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults, two tickets for $22 and $13 for children. Brigham Young University’s Noteworthy delivers a power-packed concert combining vocal percussion, humor and tight harmonies. From “Star Wars” to “Amazing Grace,” this nine-member, all-female a cappella group strives to uplift audiences through the power of music. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the show.
East Valley entertainment guide, Dec. 28-Feb. 15.
