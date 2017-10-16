Ellsworth to get more parking, bike lane sans green paint in Queen Creek

Town saves $70,000 by not using green paint to define bike lanes
The town of Queen Creek is saving green by omitting green when it comes to its bike lanes.
The Queen Creek Town Council on Oct. 4 voted 6-0 to forgo an option to paint new bike lanes green on Old Ellsworth Road.
Instead, the council opted for traditional white bike lane striping, saving the town $70,000 for the up-color, and to add 40 parking spaces on Old Ellsworth.
The proposed new parking and bike lanes are to be installed as part of an annual preventive maintenance project that is scheduled for winter, according to a staff report in the council’s information packet.
The packet may be viewed online at queencreek.org.
The pavement preservation project gave the town an opportunity to revisit the traffic volume on the roadway, which has increased slightly, Mohamed Youssef, the town’s transportation engineering manager, said during his presentation to the council.
He said about 8,100 vehicles use the road daily, with annual average daily traffic projections of 10,000 in 2025 and 12,000 in 2035.
The project would upgrade the road to accommodate the additional traffic while also linking the bike lanes to the town’s biking and hiking trail system, according to the presentation.
The alternatives
The vote took place after Mr. Youssef presented the council with two alternatives for a project to restripe Old Ellsworth Road between Ocotillo and Ellsworth Loop roads.
Alternative No. 1 would keep the existing center two-way left-turn lane and add bike lanes on the east and west sides of Ellsworth, according to Mr. Youssef’s presentation.
Adding the bike lanes would require the town to remove 20 existing parking spots. The cost to paint the bike lanes green, in keeping with the green bike lanes at the intersection of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads, would be $70,000.
Plus, the green paint would need to be re-colored every seven years as roadway preventive maintenance is completed, according to a staff report in the council packet.
Alternative No. 2 would remove the existing center two-way left-turn lane on Old Ellsworth between Crews Lane to Ocotillo Road. It would add 40 on-street parking on the east side of the road from Sierra Park Boulevard to Ocotillo Road at a one-time cost of $30,000.
In addition, it would add bike lanes on the east and west sides. Like Alternative No. 1, it would cost $70,000 to paint the bike lane green and would require the same maintenance every seven years.
The cost
Vice Mayor Jeff Brown asked Mr. Youssef to clarify the costs.
“I want to make absolutely certain that the additional parking is $30,000 and using that number we could still get the bike lanes. They would be delineated by a solid white line of sorts. … The only way we needed $70,000 is if we paint it green, but at $30,000 we get bike lanes, they’re just not green,” he said.
Mr. Youssef said Vice Mayor Brown was correct.
Councilman Robin Benning also asked for a clarification about the cost.
“Probably a year and a half ago, (streets superintendent) Jan Martin from streets was in and (talked about the) resurfacing of Old Ellsworth immediately following utility work that tore up the pavement. We did some interim patch, if you will. I’m glad we didn’t rush to make a decision without thinking this through,” Councilman Benning said. “I want to clarify the $30,000 for striping is a cost we would be required to make no matter what option, there’s no difference in cost of striping … Alternative (No.) 1 vs Alternative (No.) 2 because of the roadwork that we’d have done to improve the existing roadway. We have to restripe the road anyway; there’s no magic we can do to cut the cost of the roadwork down to $7,500 if we only paint half a stripe.”
Mr. Youssef said Councilman Benning was correct.
He said with Alternative No. 2, the town would have to remove the existing two-way left-hand turn lane, and that would require striping, signage and a survey, all of which would incur a one-time cost of $30,000.
Councilwoman Emilena Turley said she loved the idea of additional parking on Old Ellsworth, noting it “goes hand-in-hand” with the town’s new Town Center Plan update.
Voting in favor of Alternative No. 2 without green paint for the bike lanes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Benning, council members Benning, Turley, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley (by phone).
Councilman Jake Hoffman was absent.
Queen Creek Town Council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Routine business items, executive session and items for discussion (no action taken) take place at the beginning of the meeting, with ceremonial matters, items for public hearing and final action and taking place starting at 7 p.m.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Town council meetings are broadcast live at queencreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website.
Post your comments on this story at www.queencreekindependent.com.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.