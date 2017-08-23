Ellsworth road-widening work in Queen Creek named project of the year

During the annual American Public Works Association Arizona Chapter awards ceremony held Aug. 2-4, the town of Queen Creek received the Public Works Project of the Year for small cities in the transportation category.
The award was for the Ellsworth Road project from Germann to Ryan roads. Completed in 2016, improvements to the west side of Ellsworth Road included an additional southbound lane, sidewalks and landscaping.
The project also included a center turn lane and undergrounding of utilities.
“This project was a priority for the town because it increased safety for motorists by adding the center turn lane,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a press release. “In addition to increased safety, the project also addressed congestion on one of our most traveled roadways, at one of the primary entry points to the town.”
Ellsworth Road is one of the town’s most traveled arterial roadways, going through Town Center and providing connectivity to both San Tan Valley and the city of Mesa.
Traffic volume on Ellsworth Road increased with the opening of State Route 24 in Mesa. As traffic volumes increased, the lack of a center turn lane resulted in increased safety concerns, according to the release.
Motorists traveling northbound accessing the neighborhoods and businesses on the west side of Ellsworth Road stopped traffic in one of the two northbound lanes. Not only was this a safety concern, it also increased congestion in a high-volume area.
“This project emulated how government can work with the community to find solutions,” Queen Creek Public Works Director Troy White said in the release. “Through this project, we were able to address safety concerns, congestion issues and access to one of the town’s first subdivisions, the Mini-Farms, in addition to businesses along Ellsworth Road. We are honored to receive the award, but most importantly we appreciate the partnership with the community on this project.”
Hunter Contracting Co. served as the primary contractor and Bowman Consulting served as the primary consultant for the project. Improvements to the east side of Ellsworth Road will be completed as development occurs.
For more information about the town’s capital improvement program visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.