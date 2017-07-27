Expansion of the Sonoqui Wash Channel in preparation for Riggs Road extension

The town of Queen Creek is working in partnership with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation to extend Riggs Road from Ellsworth Road to Meridian Road.
Drainage for the new roadway will be provided by Sonoqui Wash. In order to provide adequate drainage, the wash channel will be expanded east from Ellsworth Road to the Crismon Road alignment.
Due to Sonoqui Wash passing through the Pozos de Sonoqui archaeological site, a cultural resource evaluation must be completed to determine the extent of any artifacts and potential recovery efforts of the artifacts. The cultural resource evaluation is expected to begin in early December.
Once the cultural resource evaluation is complete and any artifacts have been documented or recovered, the Sonoqui Wash channel expansion will begin. Construction of the wash channel is anticipated to begin this summer and take approximately six months to complete.
The completed project will include vegetation along the wash and a ramp for residents to access the wash. In addition to providing necessary drainage for Riggs Road, the channel expansion will also help reduce localized flooding and serve as a buffer to the neighborhoods south of Riggs Road.
The Riggs Road extension is anticipated to begin in this fall. It will serve as a major access point for the southeast portion of town and will help improve transportation throughout Queen Creek.
The Riggs Road expansion will occur in two phases, with MCDOT leading the first phase from Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road. The town will lead the second phase, from Crismon to Meridian.
The roadway will eventually be expanded to six lanes as development occurs in the area.
To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
For more information about the town’s capital improvement program projects, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.