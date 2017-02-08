Free tax help continues, class explores mindfulness at Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Exploring mindfulness
What is mindfulness? It means maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations and surrounding environment. Come to the library for an introduction to mindfulness on Feb. 9 and intermediate mindfulness on Feb. 23. Learn how to reduce stress by staying in the now.
The class for adults takes place 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Library closed Feb. 10
Queen Creek Branch Library and all libraries in the Maricopa County Library District will be closed Feb. 10 for a system-wide staff training day.
Free tax help continues in February
Volunteers with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those 60 and older.
This event will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.
Bring tax documents to get help from a team of IRS-certified volunteers, and file electronically on-site. There’s no fee and no sales pitch for other services. AARP membership is not required.
Appointments are booked on-site the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For a list of documents to bring, check www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be Feb. 25.
Students must sign up for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. They can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Media Monday
This storytime is designed specifically to introduce new media to children ages 2-5 and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with the children) in this special program focused on developing a healthy media diet. This event is at 11:15 a.m. on the third Monday of the month.
4 o’clock fairy tales
Take a half-hour after-school break and listen to fairy and folk tales, familiar and unusual, from around the world with storyteller Elizabeth Matson.
For school-age to adult. No need to register; just come in and let your imagination roam in the world of story.
The event is at 4 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.
Book Bunch plus Munch
Queen Creek library’s book club for middle school and junior high students, grades fifth through eighth, meets 4-5 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Join for snacks and book talks about the Grand Canyon Award nominees. Available in book and e-audio book formats. Copies of the book are available to check out at the desk. Registration is required. Book Bunch plus Munch will meet in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
For more information, call 602-652-3000 or visit www.mcldaz.org.