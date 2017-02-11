Free tax help continues, classic Western film comes to the Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Free tax help continues in February
Volunteers with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those 60 and older.
This event will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.
Bring tax documents to get help from a team of IRS-certified volunteers, and file electronically on-site.
There’s no fee and no sales pitch for other services. AARP membership is not required.
Appointments are booked on-site the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For a list of documents to bring, check www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.
Pre-school story time
The library will offer two pre-school story time sessions on Feb. 15 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
At 9:30 a.m., children ages 3-6 can join in storytelling, story stretches, puppets, songs, rhymes, games, dancing, finger plays and crafts. They are asked to bring their listening ears, inside voices,and imaginations.
Tickets are required for this event and are distributed at 9:15 a.m. in the library lobby. Participants are limited to 50, including parents.
At 10:30 a.m., children ages 18-36 months and their caregiver can sing, move, listen and play in this age-appropriate program focused on their unique developmental stage.
Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9:15 am on a first-come, first-served basis. and will be limited to 50 total participants.
Hit the trail with a movie about the Wild West
The library will kick off its monthly Western Film Series at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Watch the 1949 classic Western “She Wore A Yellow Ribbon” starring John Wayne and directed by John Ford, the film is about a cavalry captain nearing retirement and confronting enemies.
A discussion will follow the film.
Exploring mindfulness
What is mindfulness? It means maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations and surrounding environment. Come to the library for an intermediate session about mindfulness on Feb. 23. Learn how to reduce stress by staying in the now.
The class for adults takes place 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be Feb. 25.
Students must sign up for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk. Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
Teen Book-2-Movie Night
Watch a recent teen book made into a PG-13 movie from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Open to ages 12-18.
Attendees can share their thoughts about the book and movie. Movie snacks will be provided. No registration is necessary.
Rhythmic drumming helps relieve stress
Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming will take place 6:30-8 p.m. March 1.
This hands-on session is intended for women ages 18 and older. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses empowerment drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people.
No experience is necessary. All instruments are provided.
The cost is $10 cash, which will be collected at the door. Walk-ins are welcome.
Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. They can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Media Monday
This storytime is designed specifically to introduce new media to children ages 2-5 and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with the children in this program focused on developing a healthy media diet. It is at 11:15 a.m. on the third Monday of the month.