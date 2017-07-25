Groundbreaking for West Park Site postponed to Aug. 1

Park-naming submissions to be accepted July 26-Aug. 18
The groundbreaking ceremony for the West Park site has been postponed a week due to excessive rain.
Instead, the groundbreaking will be held at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The new park at 19535 E. Appleby Road will include baseball/softball fields, multi-purpose fields, a playground, splash pad, wheel park, walking trail and lake. It is anticipated to open fall 2018.
Names for the park will be accepted July 26-Aug. 18. Submissions must adhere to the following criteria:
- Geographical location of the park or facility; or
- Natural or geological features proximate to the park or facility; or
- Cultural or historical significance to the town or surrounding neighborhood; or
- The family name of an individual or a family that has made a significant contribution to the community, country, state or the field of parks and recreation; or
- Use of the park.
Historically significant names must include information to explain significance. Submissions including the name of a family or individual who is deceased must include written approval from the next of kin.
All eligible names will be provided to the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at its Sept. 12 meeting. PRAC’s recommended name will be forwarded to the Queen Creek Town Council for consideration at the Oct. 4 meeting.
Name submissions will be accepted on the town’s website, QueenCreek.org/NameYourPark and via mail, 22358 N. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142, Attn: Adam Robinson. The online submission form will go live on July 26.