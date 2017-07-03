Holiday closure should not affect Queen Creek public safety, emergency services

The town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Tuesday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day.
The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. Residents who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131, according to a press release.
Trash and recycling services for residents in Zone 2 will be delayed until Thursday, July 6, and Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday, July 7.
Bulk trash services for Zone 1 will be delayed until Thursday, July 6. As a reminder, residents may schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday and closed Friday-Sunday. Visit www.queencreek.org.