Horseshoe Park in Queen Creek offering free stalls for horses of Goodwin Fire evacuees

Horse-owners in the vicinity of the Goodwin Fire near Mayer have a place in Queen Creek to board their animals for free in case they need to evacuate.
Tim Lynch, general manager of Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, has horse stalls he is offering horse-owners who need to evacuate the fire-ravaged area, he said June 27 during a phone interview.
Mr. Lynch’s wife, Tracy Hitchcock Lynch, started spreading the word on Facebook June 26.
“… anyone in the fire area, if you need to evacuate horses, Horseshoe Park in Queen Creek is available 480-358-3710 or call Tim Lynch directly at 580-277-9003,” Mrs. Lynch wrote on Facebook.
As of 7 p.m. June 27, no one had taken advantage of the offer, Mr. Lynch said.
“No, not yet, but I wanted them to know (about it) if they saw themselves in an evacuation situation,” Mr. Lynch said.
He said horse-owners could board their animals free of charge. They would have to supply feed and care for the animals as well as transport them to Queen Creek, he said.
He said the equestrian center could also board some cattle, but noted that space was limited.
“Not herds. We’re primarily looking at horses,” he said.
This is the first time Horseshoe Park has offered stalls to fire evacuees, Mr. Lynch said. He noted he had done something similar when he worked in Oklahoma.
Horseshoe Park has used Facebook and word-of-mouth to spread its message to horse-owners.
“Horse people have a pretty good grapevine,” he said.
Office hours for Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; however, Mr. Lynch said, in case of an emergency, horse-owners can come on down after hours and find a stall.
“All they need to do is show up and we’ll deal with them in the morning,” he said. “We’re happy to help.”
People who would like to call after hours can contact Mr. Lynch on the late night phone: 580-277-9003.
The Goodwin Fire has burned about 4,400 acres since it began June 24 about 14 miles south of Prescott.
State Route 69 near Prescott has been closed in both directions because of the Goodwin Fire near Mayer, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed between Interstate 17 at Cordes Junction and the State Route 169 junction near Prescott.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
