Hugs for Holly-Queen Creek football players spread good will to honor youngster who was accidentally killed

The town of Queen Creek was decidedly in the pink Wednesday, May 3, when the 80 members of the Queen Creek High School varsity football team and their coaches donned pink T-shirts to spread good will around the community.
The players were part of the national Hugs from Holly movement, which was created to honor little Holly Heap. The 3-year-old was killed April 15 when she was run over by a truck driven by her father, former NFL player Todd Heap, in the driveway of their Mesa home.
Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.
May 3 was Holly’s birthday; she would have turned 4.
Head varsity football coach Travis Schureman is friends with the Heap family, having grown up with Mr. Heap, Melissa Gardner, president of the Queen Creek Football Booster Club, who purchased the T-shirts, said during a phone interview.
To participate, football practice was canceled Wednesday night. Instead, the players and coaches traveled around the town, stopping at department stores, shopping centers and eateries giving hugs, shaking hands and sharing well wishes, and then cheering on the Queen Creek Little League players at Desert Mountain Park, Mrs. Gardner said.
“It was a night hopefully the boys will never forget,” she said.