Impact fees, West Park name, Salad and Go drive-thru on council’s agenda for Oct. 4

Council to consider suicide prevention community awareness effort
The Queen Creek Town Council will address a variety of issues during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Executive session
After the meeting is called to order, council members will go into a closed-door executive session to discuss the following, according to the agenda posted on the town’s website, queencreek.org:
•Consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and to consider the town’s position regarding the acquisition of real property related to: 1) Power Road from Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farm project; and 2) property in the Town Center. ARS 38-431.03(A)(4) and (7).
•Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services. ARS. 38.431.03(A)(3) and (4).
•Pending litigation: Savage and Nochese vs. town of Queen Creek. ARS. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).
Items for discussion
During the regular meeting, the council will discuss the approach and calendar in which to update the town’s impact and capacity fees. This item is listed under “Items for Discussion,” which means no action will be taken and, in general, no public comment will be taken.
Ceremonial matters
Five items are listed under “Ceremonial Matters.” There will be four proclamations: Domestic Violence Awareness Month; Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14; and Children’s Benefit Foundation “A Week Without Violence,” Oct. 8-15.
In addition, the council will recognize Brad Greer, the town’s recreation coordinator, for his 15 years of service.
Public hearings consent agenda
A request for a conditional use permit for a drive-thru and site plan for Salad and Go is on the public hearings consent agenda. The restaurant is planning to build a 750-square-foot eatery in the Heritage Town Square retail shopping Center, on a site about 400 feet north of the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Heritage Loop roads.
Items on the public hearings consent agenda do not require a formal presentation to the council. However, the mayor will ask whether any member of the public or council wishes to remove an item for separate consideration.
No formal public hearings were on the agenda as of 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Updated agendas will be posted on the town’s website.
Final action
The public may comment on items listed in the “Final Action” portion of the agenda. Speakers must complete a request to speak card and turn it in to the town clerk. They must limit their comments to three minutes.
There are four items listed for Oct. 4. They are:
•Discussion and possible approval of Resolution 1169-17 adopting the updated Town Center plan.
•Consideration and possible approval of a new striping plan for Ellsworth Road from Ocotillo to Ellsworth Loop Road to include additional parking and green bike lanes and the reallocation from contingency not to exceed $100,000.
•Consideration and possible approval of a name for the new community park that has been referred to as West Park during its planning and design stages. The town received 80 suggestions from the community.
After a review by the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the top three suggestions are: Queen Creek Adventure Park, Queen Creek Lakeview Park and Queen Creek Community Park, according to the council packet. The packet may be viewed on the town’s website.
•Consideration and possible approval of a community discussion to raise awareness of suicide prevention.
The town council generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the community chambers.
The agenda may be viewed on the town's website: queencreek.org.
