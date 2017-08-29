‘We’re invested in each other,’ Penzone says of MCSO, Queen Creek residents

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was a guest speaker at the Aug. 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the new Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building at 20727 E. Civic Parkway in downtown Queen Creek.
It was the sheriff’s first official visit to Queen Creek since being elected last fall.
MCSO is the town’s contracted law enforcement-services provider. It operates as MCSO District 6-Queen Creek.
The Queen Creek Independent sat down with Sheriff Penzone after the ceremony for this exclusive interview:
•Queen Creek Independent: Why was it important for you to be here today and show your support for Queen Creek?
•Sheriff Penzone: What they’ve done here is show their love and support for law enforcement, for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, by investing in the future together, and as a sheriff there is nothing more important to me than to be engaged and genuinely committed to relationships because whether it is fighting crime, building communities, all these different things that are important to us, they all begin with relationships, respecting each other, showing appreciation and gratitude and being supportive of the effort.
So for me to be here is an honor for what (the town of Queen Creek) has done on behalf of the men and women who do the job so I had to be here. I say that in a positive way because shame on me if I’m not here because this is a special day.
“…it brings you back to a time when you knew your neighbors and you were engaged in different ways and the community itself was more invested in each other, often because they’re not distracted by the hustle-bustle.” – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone on law enforcement in a rural community vs a city
•QCI: Maricopa County is such a huge area. How is law enforcement different in a rural community like Queen Creek than it might be elsewhere?
•Sheriff Penzone: Well, if we start in just basic services that are provided, in a lot of the major municipal areas because they’re so condensed, the services are all readily available. Whereas oftentimes in these rural areas, they have less of a tax base so to afford their own municipal law enforcement agency is oftentimes unrealistic. To provide those services in some ways are more sparse, but ultimately it’s actually more — I’m trying to think of how to phrase this properly — but it brings you back to a time when you knew your neighbors and you were engaged in different ways and the community itself was more invested in each other, often because they’re not distracted by the hustle-bustle. So there’s these great benefits to feeling investments in family and appreciation and support for public servants.
In return, we have to make sure we’re at the top of our game because there is a greater demand with less services available so we have to make sure we’re readily available and ahead of issues as opposed to chasing them.
•QCI: In a smaller town like this, is it true the community gets to know their deputies more than in larger municipalities?
•Sheriff Penzone: In theory it should be the case, but you’re correct. In a community such as this, the face-to-face contact, the engagement in the community events and the day-to-day activities — we get to know each other as people first and then when you have a need — because of the job we do in law enforcement — there is a base and a foundation of trust. We’re invested in each other, it’s a relationship. We can be more effective, but these deputies and the posse members who work out here, they know the community and the community know them by name and that’s where it all begins.
•QCI: Many parents I’ve spoken to today say they brought their children here to meet law enforcement officers so they won’t be afraid of them in the future.
•Sheriff Penzone: That warms my heart. I want young men and women to see law enforcement professionals as their heroes, as the ones who are going to be there to protect them and to not fear them, and to be inspired to do good as opposed to, you know, sometimes parents say, ‘if you do bad they’re going to take you to jail’; I never liked that message. I want them to be inspired to do good and not be fearful that if they make a mistake or a bad decision that it’s going to be punitive. We want to inspire them for better, and to see that fostered by parents is tremendous.
“Law enforcement is not a division of the community. We’re an extension of the community and I think it’s reflected here.” – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone
•QCI: When reviewing all the communities the MCSO serves, was there anything that stood out to you as unique to Queen Creek?
•Sheriff Penzone: One of things I appreciated most was Capt. (Dave) Munley’s commitment that when there’s a new resident in this community that we show up with a packet to introduce them to the community and to offer information about resources and to start the relationship from day No. 1. We want to see that replicated in other communities. Every community is unique; it has different challenges and needs. What Capt. Munley has done here is innovative. It truly is the foundation of community-based policing. I see what makes it special is when you see the engagement with the families outside.
This is a partnership. I say this all the time — Law enforcement is not a division of the community. We’re an extension of the community and I think it’s reflected here.
•QCI: How are you adjusting to your new role as Maricopa County sheriff?
•Sheriff Penzone: From my perspective, I’m very happy with where we are and I’m happy about the vision where we’re going. Succession is important. It brings different innovation — a different perspective and growth — and I think that’s a good thing. We have a lot of challenges to overcome, you know, the court orders and things put quite a lot of demand on these deputies outside the scope of their normal duties. They have a lot of work to do.
But I will tell you I wake up every day — I’m a man of faith — so I thank the Lord every day for this opportunity, and I just hope I make the most of it and by being a positive influence on our deputies and the community.
Post your comments at www.queencreekindependent.com.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.