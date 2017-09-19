Kiwanis, council, transportation advisory committee to meet this week in Queen Creek

Editor’s note: We invite readers to submit news about classes, meetings and events taking place in Queen Creek by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com. Items run as space is available. To guarantee placement, please call 480-982-7799. For a modest fee, you can choose how you want your item to appear, when you want it to run and the newspaper where you’d like to see it placed. Our “Celebrations” packages are perfect to announce achievements, anniversaries, birthdays, births, engagements, graduations, special occasions and weddings.
The following are meetings, classes and events taking place in Queen Creek in September and October.
SEPT. 19-TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month to discuss local community projects or events. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
SEPT. 20-WEDNESDAY
Joint Meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 20. Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. The agenda includes a review of cases approved so far in 2017 as well as a review of the 2018 General Plan update process. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: To begin following the 5:30 p.m. joint meeting of the council and planning and zoning commission. Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 21-THURSDAY
Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards Dinner: 6-9 p.m., Encanterra Country Club, 36460 N. Encanterra Drive in San Tan Valley. For ticket availability, call the chamber at 480-888-1709.
Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. The agenda includes the consideration and possible approval of the fiscal year 2018 Transportation Advisory Committee work plan, a discussion of the Public Works Quarterly Report, a discussion of the annual pavement preservation plan and a discussion of other municipal nearby transportation projects. For more information and to view an agenda, visit queencreek.org.
SEPT. 28-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
OCT. 4-WEDNESDAY
Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
OCT. 7-SATURDAY
Eighth Annual Cultural Festival and Wellness Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Presented by Pan de Vida Foundation. Entertainment will be performed by Desert Sounds Mariachi, Instituto De Folklorico Mexicano and DJ JCha. Free screenings, flu shots and services will be offered. For more information, visit pandevidaaz.org.
OCT. 10-TUESDAY
Network QC Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
OCT. 11-WEDNESDAY
Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2:30-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2:30-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.