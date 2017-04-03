Kiwanis, Town Council, Chamber, Parks & Rec … Lots of meetings coming up in Queen Creek

The following is a sampling of civic, municipal and fraternal meetings and events taking place in the town of Queen Creek. To submit an event, e-mail the event name, time, date, description, cost and contact information to qcnews@newszap.com.
APRIL 4-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
APRIL 5-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming: 6:30-8 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. For women ages 18 and older. $10 cash at door. Walk-ins are welcome. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people. Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.
APRIL 6-THURSDAY
•Budget Committee Meeting: 8-11 a.m., Queen Creek Town Hall Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
APRIL 11-TUESDAY
•Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly membership meeting presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
•Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/parks-recreation-advisory-committee-prac.
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
APRIL 12-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter, Seminar: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Free. Open to the public. The guest speaker will be Garry Cantley, regional archaeologist for Bureau of Indian Affairs, Archaeological Resources and Crime Prevention. He will discuss the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, one of the federal government’s tools against looting of archaeological resources on federal and Indian land. Besides giving an overview of the law, he will intersperse the presentation with discussion of previous ARPA investigations. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
APRIL 15-SATURDAY
•American Legion Post 129: 9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Generally meets on the third Saturday of the month. For more information, visit http://www.queencreeklegion.com/ or call or e-mail info@queencreeklegion.com.
APRIL 19-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
APRIL 27-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
APRIL 29-SATURDAY
•Pleasing the Pollinators Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Town Hall, Founders Room, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Free admission. Many winged creatures pollinate the plants that provide brilliant color and fragrance in local gardens. Invite hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bees and even bats into the landscape. Learn about habitat requirements and the plants that different pollinators favor and then be on the way to creating a rewarding garden for one’s pleasure as well as a critical haven for declining pollinator populations. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FRI
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
•Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
•Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.