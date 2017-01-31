Learn drumming to relieve stress Feb. 1 at the QC library

Learn how drumming can help relieve stress and help one relax Feb. 1 at the Queen Creek Library. No experience is needed, and instruments are provided. (Special to the Independent/Susan Manning)

The class Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming will take place 6:30-8 p.m., Feb. 1, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

This hands-on session is intended for women ages 18 and older. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses empowerment drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people.

No experience is necessary. All instruments are provided.

The cost is $10 cash, which will be collected at the door. Walk-ins are welcome.

The next class will take place 6:30-8 p.m. March 1, also at the library.

Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.

