Learn drumming to relieve stress Feb. 1 at the QC library

The class Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming will take place 6:30-8 p.m., Feb. 1, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
This hands-on session is intended for women ages 18 and older. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses empowerment drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people.
No experience is necessary. All instruments are provided.
The cost is $10 cash, which will be collected at the door. Walk-ins are welcome.
The next class will take place 6:30-8 p.m. March 1, also at the library.
Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.