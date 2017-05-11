Learn about ‘extreme animal moms’ just in time for Mother’s Day at park

The San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, hosts events throughout the month. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/.
MAY 11-THURSDAY
•San Tan Hikers: 7:30-8:30 a.m. Get in a workout before the sun gets too high in the sky with this easy/moderate 2.2-mile hike around Stargazer and Moonlight trails. The desert blooms and valley view could inspire hikers so they are advised to have a camera handy. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
MAY 13-SATURDAY
•Extreme Animal Moms: 6:30-7 p.m. To celebrate Mother’s Day, participants can learn about animal moms in the desert world. Which mom carries all of her babies on her back? Which one uses a tarantula as a nesting ground? What do other moms do to keep their families safe in a harsh environment? Join park rangers for this short indoor presentation to find out. Afterward, participants will head out for a flashlight walk to see if any moms are out and about. Be sure to bring a flashlight. Meet inside the Nature Center.
•Animal Flashlight Walk: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Explore the places animals like to hide by looking and listening up high and down low for their clues. This easy out-and-back stroll along Goldmine Trail is just over a mile total and is suitable for families and rugged strollers. No pets. What to bring: Flashlight, closed-toe shoes and water. Meet at the flag pole.
•Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 8-10 a.m. Join park rangers for a beginner mountain bike ride among the San Tan Mountains. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. The park’s local experts will be available to help riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. “No Rider Left Behind” is the group’s policy because everyone rides together in a group. This is your opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. Helmets are required. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
MAY 18-THURSDAY
•Homeschool — San Tan History : 9-10 a.m. What was the area now known as San Tan Park like 50 years ago? 100 years ago? 500 years ago? Travel back in time with this indoor class that explores the park’s interesting past from mining and the “Old Man of the Mountain” to the ancient Hohokam civilization that left behind clues to its existence here and elsewhere in the Valley. What to bring: Water, notebook. Meet inside the Nature Center.
MAY 20-SATURDAY
•Trailwork Volunteer Day: 7-9:30 a.m. Trail volunteers provide a much-needed source of labor to assist park staff with trail repair and enhancements. This, in turn, helps provide for visitor safety and natural/cultural resource protection. Park staff are looking for a few good volunteers to lend a hand. Suitable for ages 12 and up. Potential projects include helping with pruning, erosion control, post installation and trail improvements. By the end of the day, each volunteer will know the basics of trail maintenance and have an insider’s view of the park. Work will start at 7 a.m. and will be on the trails for two to three hours, depending on the temperature. Meet in the picnic area near the Nature Center. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring water, gloves, hat, sunscreen and any tools you might have (The park will provide tools for those who do not have any.). RSVP by contacting Ranger Nikki at: nikkibunnell@mail.maricopa.gov.