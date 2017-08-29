Learn about improvements planned to Power Road at open house Aug. 30

The town of Queen Creek is hosting a community open house to provide information on improvements to Power Road from Ocotillo to Brooks Farm roads.
It will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Founders Room of Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Roadway improvements include widening Power Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, curb, gutter and sidewalks, according to a press release.
The project also will include undergrounding of utilities, street lights, bike lanes, irrigation improvements and construction of a box culvert crossing at the Sonoqui Wash.
Construction is anticipated to begin later this year.
The following town projects are also in the design phase with construction beginning in the near future:
- Crismon Road from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road: The project consists of paving, curb and gutter to extend Crismon Road north from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road with one lane in each direction. It will also include intersection and streetlight improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.
- Ellsworth Road from Empire Road to Hunt Highway: Widening Ellsworth Road south of Empire Boulevard. Improvements also include installing curb and gutter, raised medians and streetlights on the east side of the road. A new traffic signal and box culvert will also be installed. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.
- Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection (Phase 2): Realignment and softening of the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement.
The project also includes street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and slightly east on Queen Creek Road. Construction is expected to begin later this year.
The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is improving Riggs Road from Recker Road to Meridian Road in partnership with the town of Queen Creek.
The improvements are being completed in phases. Improvements between Recker and Power are nearing completion with improvements from Power to Hawes and Ellsworth to Crismon beginning this fall.
For more information about the town’s capital improvement program, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.