Local Cadettes practice Girl Scout code – ‘Leave no trace’ behind

A Queen Creek street corner is cleaner thanks to five local Girl Scout Cadettes.
On Monday, May 8, the girls — Sheridan, Hayley, Jaycee, Vivianna and Madalynne — removed stickers that had been placed on the miniature train cars that are part of the public sculpture on the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop roads, one of the town’s busiest intersections.
Girl Scouts of America regulations do not allow the girls’ last names to be published.
The sculpture is on the wall outside the QC District retail center.
The Cadette quintet also picked up trash that had accumulated in the landscaping at the base of the art project.
Sheridan noticed the stickers on the train cars when she and her mom, Tasha Bantau, drove by on their way home from Sheridan’s school. Seeing the vandalism annoyed Sheridan, she said during a phone interview.
“I got irritated every time we drove by,” the 13-year-old said. “I told my mom I wanted to do something about it.”
She asked her mother about making the clean-up a project for Girl Scout Troop 872. Mrs. Bantau is the troop leader and Sheridan is a member of the troop’s Cadette group, which is composed of girls in sixth to eighth grades.
Mrs. Bantau said her daughter’s request “touched her heart.”
“To hear her as a teenager say she wanted to clean up the area, that she was upset by what had happened, I was so proud,” Mrs. Bantau said during a phone interview. “Every time we drove by she’d get angry that someone would ruin this cool sign with stickers.”
As a troop leader, Mrs. Bantau said the project was in keeping with the Girl Scouts’ “Leave no trace” principles. The latter help guide the scouts in ways to live in the natural world in a sustainable way that avoids human-created impacts, according to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics website: https://lnt.org/learn/7-principles.
Jaycee, 12, decided to participate because she doesn’t like to see things vandalized, she said during a phone interview.
“I saw (the stickers while riding) on the bus going home every day,” she said. “When I heard Sheridan talking about it, I wanted to help.”
Jaycee said everyone pitched in to clean up. After they removed the stickers, which were promotional materials for a local restaurant, they tackled the trash in the vegetation.
They removed pieces of cardboard and Styrofoam and enough litter, including a bicycle tire rim, to fill three plastic grocery bags, Sheridan said.
They disposed of the items in a local garbage receptacle, she said.
Jaycee said she is proud of the work she and her fellow Cadettes did. She has a message for other citizens.
“Respect the property around you because there are people who might be responsible for cleaning up and they will have more work to do,” she said. “Don’t vandalize the sign.”
