Mayor to deliver annual Queen Creek State of the Town address March 1
Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and the Queen Creek Town Council will deliver their annual State of the Town address during the March 1 town council meeting. The State of the Town will be presented during the council meeting at 7 p.m. in the town hall council chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate the successes of the community.
A light reception will follow the presentation.
For more information, to view the agenda or stream the meeting live, visit www.queencreek.org.
