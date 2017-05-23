MCSO-Queen Creek April 6-9/PCSO-unincorporated QC April 10-14 crime report

May 23rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of shoplifting incidents reported April 6-8 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. The multiple reports involved two locations.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Non-injury accident: 20000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 3:03 p.m. April 6.
•Assault: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:40 p.m. April 6.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:08 p.m. April 6.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:51 p.m. April 6.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:07 p.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:29 a.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: East Combs Road and North Gantzel Road. Reported at 9:53 a.m. April 7.
•Narcotics, other drugs: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:44 a.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo and Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:35 p.m. April 7.
•Suspect with weapon: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 12:32 p.m. April 7.
•Suspicious person: 19000 block of East Via De Olivos. Reported at 12:37 p.m. April 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:16 p.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 2:42 p.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 3:31 p.m. April 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:51 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:58 p.m. April 7.
•Suspicious person: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:31 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:25 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:28 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:09 p.m. April 7.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Egret Circle. Reported at 8:12 p.m. April 7.
•Criminal damage: East Ocotillo Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 11:42 p.m. April 7.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 19000 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 5:11 a.m. April 7.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 24000 block of South 197th Place. Reported at 7:24 a.m. April 7.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 19000 block of East Cherrywood Drive. Reported at 8:47 a.m. April 7.
•Found property: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:02 p.m. April 8.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:46 p.m. April 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:34 p.m. April 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Riggs Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 3:55 p.m. April 8.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:10 p.m. April 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:46 p.m. April 8.
•Animal bite: 22000 block of South 218 Street. Reported at 7:26 p.m. April 8.
•Runaway: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 12:59 a.m. April 9.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and State Route 24. Reported at 2:02 a.m. April 9.
•Accident with injury: 22000 block of East Cloud Road. Reported at 10:41 a.m. April 9.
•Assault: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:25 p.m. April 9.
•Runaway found: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:35 p.m. April 9.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:23 p.m. April 9.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Threatening: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 8:12 a.m. April 10.
•Traffic hazard: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:45 p.m. April 10.
•Assault, simple: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 2:34 p.m. April 10.
•Traffic hazard, citizen assist: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:47 p.m. April 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 7:46 a.m. April 12.
•Suspicious activity: West Sun Dance Drive and North Wild Horse Drive. Reported at 7:30 p.m. April 12.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:31 a.m. April 13.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:34 a.m. April 13.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:20 p.m. April 13.
•Welfare check: 35000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 6:15 p.m. April 13.
•Traffic offense: Combs and Gary. Reported at 2:31 a.m. April 14.

Tags: · · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie