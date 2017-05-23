MCSO-Queen Creek April 6-9/PCSO-unincorporated QC April 10-14 crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Non-injury accident: 20000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 3:03 p.m. April 6.
•Assault: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:40 p.m. April 6.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:08 p.m. April 6.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:51 p.m. April 6.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:07 p.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:29 a.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: East Combs Road and North Gantzel Road. Reported at 9:53 a.m. April 7.
•Narcotics, other drugs: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:44 a.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo and Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:35 p.m. April 7.
•Suspect with weapon: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 12:32 p.m. April 7.
•Suspicious person: 19000 block of East Via De Olivos. Reported at 12:37 p.m. April 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:16 p.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 2:42 p.m. April 7.
•Traffic violation: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 3:31 p.m. April 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:51 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:58 p.m. April 7.
•Suspicious person: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:31 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:25 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:28 p.m. April 7.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:09 p.m. April 7.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Egret Circle. Reported at 8:12 p.m. April 7.
•Criminal damage: East Ocotillo Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 11:42 p.m. April 7.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 19000 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 5:11 a.m. April 7.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 24000 block of South 197th Place. Reported at 7:24 a.m. April 7.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 19000 block of East Cherrywood Drive. Reported at 8:47 a.m. April 7.
•Found property: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:02 p.m. April 8.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:46 p.m. April 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:34 p.m. April 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Riggs Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 3:55 p.m. April 8.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:10 p.m. April 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:46 p.m. April 8.
•Animal bite: 22000 block of South 218 Street. Reported at 7:26 p.m. April 8.
•Runaway: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 12:59 a.m. April 9.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and State Route 24. Reported at 2:02 a.m. April 9.
•Accident with injury: 22000 block of East Cloud Road. Reported at 10:41 a.m. April 9.
•Assault: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:25 p.m. April 9.
•Runaway found: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:35 p.m. April 9.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:23 p.m. April 9.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Threatening: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 8:12 a.m. April 10.
•Traffic hazard: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:45 p.m. April 10.
•Assault, simple: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 2:34 p.m. April 10.
•Traffic hazard, citizen assist: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:47 p.m. April 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 7:46 a.m. April 12.
•Suspicious activity: West Sun Dance Drive and North Wild Horse Drive. Reported at 7:30 p.m. April 12.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:31 a.m. April 13.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:34 a.m. April 13.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:20 p.m. April 13.
•Welfare check: 35000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 6:15 p.m. April 13.
•Traffic offense: Combs and Gary. Reported at 2:31 a.m. April 14.