MCSO-Queen Creek plans Prescription Drug Take-Back Day for April 29

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6–Queen Creek is hosting Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek Substation, 22308 S. Ellsworth Road.
It is being held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. Liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted, according to a press release.
“I encourage residents to participate in this take-back event,” stated MCSO District 6 Captain Dave Munley in the release. “It is important to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs. The event provides a free, convenient opportunity to reduce the amount of prescription drugs in our community.”
The take-back initiative addresses important issues related to public safety and public health. Medication that is left in home cabinets is susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, according to the release.
According to the DEA, studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Additionally, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.
To access the MCSO Queen Creek Substation from the south to avoid the Ocotillo Road construction, use the south Ellsworth Road and Ellsworth Loop intersection, north of Chandler Heights.
For more information about the initiative, visit the DEA’s website: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.
To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.