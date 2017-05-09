Military veteran nominees sought for Phoenix Veterans Day Parade grand marshals

The public is invited to nominate a military veteran to the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade grand marshals competition. Entries will be accepted through May 31.
The Honor Our Heroes program, sponsored by KTAR radio and Sanderson Ford, gives the community a chance to nominate Phoenix-area veterans to be a veteran grand marshal and ride in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.
It will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday,Nov. 11, in Central Phoenix.
As in past years, the parade grand marshals will include seven eras of veterans:
- World War II veteran
- Korean War veteran
- Vietnam veteran
- Cold War veteran
- Desert Storm veteran
- Operation Enduring Freedom veteran
- Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran
The Veteran Grand Marshals selected will ride in the parade, participate in a special display opening, be featured on KTAR radio, attend the parade victory party and be recognized at other events.
Grand marshal nominees must be a legal resident of Arizona, residing in Maricopa County (proof of residency required). They must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry, according to the nomination rules.
Now In its 21st year, the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is one of the premier Veterans Day events in the nation, with tens of thousands of spectators, according to a press release.
This year’s parade theme is “Silent sacrifice: Honoring our Cold War veterans.”
“This parade honors our veterans and serves as an annual reminder to educate Americans about the service and sacrifices our Veterans have made to protect our freedoms,” Aaron Dudney, Honoring Arizona’s Veterans president, said in the release.
Since 2013, HAV has served as the coordinating entity for the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.