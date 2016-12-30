Municipal offices, library to close for New Year’s
Municipal offices for the town of Queen Creek, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, and the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.
The holiday closures will not impact trash and recycling services. To view the schedule, visit www.queencreek.org.
For more information about the library, visit the Maricopa County Library District website at www.mcldaz.org.
