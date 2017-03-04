New equine center, Wendy’s on March 8 P&Z agenda in Queen Creek

Also, Remington Estates residents asking for solid perimeter wall
During their regular meeting March 8, members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will have an opportunity to discuss requests by developers for a new equine center, a fast food restaurant and residents from Queen Creek’s Remington Estates neighborhood.
The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. It will follow the work session scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the same location, according to meeting agendas at www.queencreek.org.
The planning and zoning commission is chaired by Alex Matheson. He is joined by Vice Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Shaine Alleman, Josh Ehmke, Steve Sossaman, Chris Webb and Nichelle Williams.
Remington Estates wall
Residents of nine homes in the Remington Estates neighborhood are asking the commission to approve an amendment that will allow them into replace their existing view fence with a solid wall.
The neighborhood is part of the Emperor Estates Phase III residential subdivision. The residents’ properties are along the south side of Rittenhouse Road between Hawes Road and 198th Street, according to a staff report in the commissioners’ meeting packet, which also may be viewed on the town’s website.
In a letter to the town of Queen Creek, members of the neighborhood’s homeowners association board stated their case from replacing the view fence, which has a 4-foot-tall, solid brick base topped by a 2-foot-tall wrought-iron top, and replacing the wrought iron with brick to match the fence base.
The letter was signed by David Cesarano, president; Jim White, vice president; Sean Mahoney, secretary; and Larry Christensen and John Poirier, members-at-large.
To do so, they are asking the commission to approve an amendment to the subdivision’s planned area development that would allow the 6-foot-tall solid wall to be built along the rear property line of the subdivision.
The HOA officers said in the letter that the increased traffic, among other issues, on Rittenhouse Road has caused a number of problems for residents in those nine homes bordering the major thoroughfare.
These include:
•Safety: Some homeowners have reported having intruders in their backyards because of the easy accessibility to jump the wrought-iron fence.
•Privacy: The clear visibility into the backyards prohibits the types of activities homeowners may hold and reduces their privacy. Also, vehicle lights shine into the homes’ windows.
•Sound: The construction of additional lanes on Rittenhouse makes it easier for larger vehicles to travel on the thoroughfare. The extra noise this creates has dramatically affected the homeowners’ sleep and use of their backyard for outdoor activities.
In their letter, the HOA officers say the organization has set aside money to replenish the landscaping along Rittenhouse Road.
The town’s staff, in their packet to the commission, recommends approval of the request. Site maps and fence/wall photos and elevations may be viewed online in the staff report.
Desert Mountain Equine
The commission will hear a request from Ralph Pew of Pew & Lake PLC, on behalf of his client, Desert Mountain Equine, an equine veterinary facility and future commercial development proposed at 24760 S. Ellsworth Road, north of the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads.
Mr. Pew is asking for a Minor General Plan Amendment from Low Density Residential to Commercial/Services and to rezone the space from R1-43, Rural Estate District, to C-2, General Commercial District.
The 9.3-acre site is zoned R1-43 to the north; C-2 to the south (the location of Tractor Supply Co.); RU-43 (Maricopa County vacant property, pending rezone request for C-2 Commercial and R-2 Urban Development Type-B) to the east; and R1-18 (Suburban Residential Type B District, the existing Pecans subdivision) to the west, according to the staff report in the commission packet.
Part of the request also includes a master phasing plan for the development of the site. The five-phase plan is broken down as: 1) a 1,320-square-foot equine treatment room building, 2) equine aqua-therapy facility, 3) commercial development on southern parcel along Ellsworth Road, 4) commercial development on northern parcel along Ellsworth Road, and 5) equine hospital and permanent offices, according to the report.
The equine hospital and aqua-therapy facility are expected to accommodate 25-35 horses and employ 10-12 staff members.
The project has been reviewed by all town departments and found to be an acceptable use for the subject property and compatible with all existing and future uses of the surrounding area, according to the report.
Wendy’s Restaurant
A public hearing will take place to discuss a request by Wendy’s fast-food restaurant for a conditional use permit for a drive-through window and a site plan. The business is represented by Don Wallin of Chicago-based Wallin/Gomez Architects, according to a staff report in the commission packet.
Wendy’s is proposed in the north end of the Heritage Town Square commercial center east of the southwest corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads. The center is anchored by Goodwill Industries of Central Arizona.
The proposed major site plan includes the construction of a 2,612-square-foot Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-through on a previously improved 1.01-acre parcel inside the center. The request is to approve the location of the building on the pad, architectural elevations, pad landscaping and the locations of 34 parking stalls.
All other site improvements, including site access, drainage and retention and perimeter landscaping, have been approved by the town council.
The restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m.-midnight daily.
The town staff is recommending the request be approved with the following four conditions:
1) That the project be developed in accordance with the plans attached in the staff report and all the provisions of the zoning ordinances application to this case;
2) that monument and building signage be reviewed and approved under a separate permit;
3) that all roof-top mechanical equipment be completely screened from view by a continuous parapet wall; and
4) all drive-through directional signage be designed to complement the monument signage installed for the development.
Site maps and building elevations may be viewed online in the staff report.
Richmond American request OK’d
At their Feb. 8 regular meeting, commissioners voted 6-0 to approve a request from Richmond American Homes at Meridian, Parcel D, represented by Kirsten Howe, for design review approval of four standard floor plans with three elevations. Commissioner Williams was absent for this vote.
Each home would be constructed on 94 lots at Meridian (formerly Church Farms) on the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads.
Descriptions of the proposed building materials, including visuals, as well as artist renderings of the proposed building elevations and landscaping packages may be viewed in the commission packet posted online at http://queencreek.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20881/124. The company is represented by Kirsten Howe.
The commission generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the Queen Creek Town Hall council chambers, 22350 E. Ellsworth Road. Work study sessions begin at 6 p.m. They are followed by the regular sessions at 7 p.m.
Meeting dates, agendas and videos may be viewed online at www.queencreek.org.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.