New Queen Creek council members, vice mayor to be sworn in Jan. 18

Jan 4th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Queen Creek Town Council has canceled its Jan. 4 regular meeting.

Jake Hoffman will be sworn in Jan. 18 as a member of the Queen Creek Town Council. Mr. Hoffman and incumbents Robin Benning and Jeff Brown won spots on the the council during the 2016 primary and general elections.

The next meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 18. Council members elected during the primary and general elections in 2016 will be sworn in at that time. They are Jake Hoffman and incumbents Robin Benning and Jeff Brown.

Also, the council will appoint a new vice mayor for its 2017-18 calendar year during the Jan. 18 meeting, Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson said in an e-mailed response to questions.

The mayor nominates the vice mayor and the nominee is voted on by the entire council, Ms. Robinson said.

There is no set rotation for whom is appointed vice mayor, she said.

The Queen Creek Town Council typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. No public hearings take place prior to 7 p.m.

To view agendas and commission packets, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org and click on the Calendar.

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie