No meeting July 5 for Queen Creek Town Council, other meeting news

The Queen Creek Town Council has cancelled its July 5 meeting, according to an e-mailed response to questions from Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer.
For the remainder of the summer, the council will continue to meet on its regular schedule. Town council meetings take place at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Agendas may be viewed on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org. They are posted by the Thursday night prior to a meeting. Updated agendas may be posted prior to 24 hours before a meeting.
Meetings may be viewed live on the town’s website.
Here are other community meetings scheduled this month in the town of Queen Creek:
JULY 11-TUESDAY
Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
JULY 12-WEDNESDAY
Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 13-THURSDAY
West Park Project Open House: 6-7 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek’s newest park is in the design stage and will be located between Ocotillo and Queen Creek roads, east of Sossaman Road. Park amenities will include ball fields, multi-use fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, a fishing lake, playground, splash pad, skate/wheel friendly park, restrooms, fitness course and trail access for hiking and equestrian use. The public is invited to attend, learn about the park plan and provide their thoughts as a park user. Construction is scheduled to begin this year, with completion in fall 2018. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 18-TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. This is the last meeting before the group’s summer break. The next meeting will be Sept. 12. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JULY 19-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 20-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
JULY 27-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location for July will be announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if time allows.