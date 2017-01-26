Online input for Queen Creek General Plan update to end Jan. 27

The town of Queen Creek is in the process of updating its General Plan, which serves as a guiding document for the community’s future, provides a road map for land use, includes goals and policies to guide future decisions and appropriately manages growth.
Public input is essential to the General Plan update process. The deadline for the first phase of online public participation is this Friday, Jan. 27. Town officials encourage residents to visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC to learn more about where the town is today, potential impacts on the future and to submit resident input, according to a press release.
The next phase of the update is public input on land use. A community workshop will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22305 S. Ellsworth Road.
The meeting will provide information on land uses and an opportunity for attendees to provide feedback on what types of places they want to see in Queen Creek that will help shape the land use accordingly.
The draft General Plan update will be created by compiling public input with research, best practices and recently completed plans, including the Transportation Master Plan, the South Specific Area Plan, the North Specific Area Plan, the Economic Development Strategic Plan, and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, according to the release.
The draft plan will be presented to the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission and the Queen Creek Town Council for feedback. The final plan will incorporate the feedback received and will be presented to the planning and zoning commission and recommended to town council.
Residents will have additional opportunities to provide input during planning and zoning meetings and town council meeting (dates to be determined). General comments will be accepted throughout the process by e-mailing GeneralPlan@QueenCreek.org or calling 480-358-3097.
The final plan, approved by town council, will go to the residents of Queen Creek for a vote in May 2018.
To learn more about the General Plan update, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.