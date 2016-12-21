Open house planned for input on parks and rec master plan

The town of Queen Creek will hold an open house Jan. 19 to gather public input for its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The town is in the process of updating the plan and contracted Plan*et Communications to conduct the update, which will build upon the original Parks and Recreation Master Plan, approved in 2007.
Plan*et Communications has conducted a series of public outreach activities, and will be presenting the first draft of the update to the public at the open house.
It will take place 6-8 p.m. in the Zane Grey Room at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The community will have the opportunity to review the first draft and provide input at the open house.
For more information, including background on the update and associated documents, visit the town’s website at http://www.queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/parks-and-recreation-master-plan-update.