OPINION: No one ‘deserves’ a random act of violence

What’s on my mind….well, I don’t watch the news a lot because we don’t really have “TV” the conventional way, but it didn’t take long to see in my news feed what had happened in Washington D.C. this morning (June 14).
Quickly I read a post from someone saying it was “deserved” because of failure by Republicans to do anything about gun control in recent years.
In Arizona years ago, a Democratic representative Gabrielle Giffords almost lost her life to a crazed gunman who did manage to kill others. She did have to resign from her legislative duties because honestly, after that shooting, she was no longer able to function the way she had before.
She is strong and brave and continues to recover from her injuries, regardless if you agreed with her politics.
I was angered and saddened by the statements made by someone who said anyone would “deserve” to be shot. No one “deserves” a senseless act of violence, regardless if you agree with their politics or not. Day in and day out I see my friends post politics I do not agree with. I’ve tried recently to keep my opinions to myself because politics and Facebook friends do not mix well, neither do politics and family, but that’s another story for another day.
The reality is, we are all human and we are all deserving of our right to live peacefully and go about our lives. We all think we are right, but why does any one person think they are so right that they feel they have the right to snuff out anyone else’s life because they disagree with their politics?
In America, we have a simple system — we vote them out of office. You disagree, you vote “no.”
I’m saddened today not only by what happened, but that there are people out there who advocate what happened. I weep for our country and that day by day it seems we loose more and more respect for each other’s rights to not just have our own opinion, but our own right to live.
April Holland Wiltbank
Queen Creek
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.