OPINION: What one letter writer saw during budget discussions

A sarcastic parody of the noble Congress:
By the magic of the printed word, here we are, in the hallowed halls of Congress.
“And now we take up the budget. Um, I mean the continuing resolution…”
“Point of order. Do you have an actual budget for us to consider?”
“Sit down and shut up. That’s not a point of order. And no, we don’t have one. We’re doing a continuing resolution to keep from shutting down the government.”
“But ….”
“Suppress that new kid. Sit on him if you have to. Whisper in his ear this is the way we do appropriations here.”
(Hubbub subsides)
“All right, boys and girls. Let’s hear it for a nice, round trillion dollars for every goodie anyone ever wanted – and, um, to keep the government from shutting down.”
“A trillion is a million million. Are you saying who gets how much of that trillion?”
“You again. New guy, you don’t get to say anything until you’ve been here two years. One more word from you and we’ll put you out in the hall and lock the door.”
“I’m an elected member of this House! My people didn’t send me here to sit down and shut up. What you’re doing is unconstitutional. You’re not supposed to ‘grand-lot’ …”
“Knock ‘em out. Uh, I mean, lock ‘em out. Order. Order.”
And so they did it. Again. The usual suspects packed all their illegal appropriations in with the “must pass” ones on a voice vote so nobody can trace who voted for what. Then they held press conferences to lie about what wonderful victories they had won.
Glenn Jacobs
Eagar, Arizona
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.