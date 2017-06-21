OPINION: Rep. Gosar on land exchange bill to foster job creation in AZ

I have long been an advocate of a true all-of-the-above energy strategy and solar power is an integral part of a diverse, market-based energy mix. This bill will allow La Paz County to take advantage of one of their best assets, sunshine.
Because the immense federal footprint in the county leaves only roughly 6 percent of land available for taxable use, a land transfer is necessary for the county to secure enough space for this type of development.
H.R. 2630 allows the county to secure title to 8,800 acres from the BLM for fair market value. The county can put this otherwise underutilized land to more effective use by partnering with private renewable energy developers to create good-paying local jobs and build a diverse tax base to support basic public services.
(La Paz County Supervisor Holly Irwin) and the county have done amazing work in helping craft this commonsense legislation.
Paul A. Gosar
U.S. Congressman
Arizona-District 4
Editor’s note: Rep. Gosar released the above statement after introducing H.R. 2630, which would authorize the secretary of the interior to convey land Bureau of Land Management to La Paz County in order to create economic development opportunities and facilitate renewable electricity generation for the Western U.S.
