Pavement preservation projects to begin Nov. 6 in Queen Creek

Treatment will extend the life of the town’s roadways, officials say
Scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 6, various residential, collector and arterial streets in Queen Creek will receive a pavement preservation treatment to extend the life of the town’s roadways.
Restrictions or closures may be in place depending on the type of roadway and type of pavement treatment.
Signage will be in place on major (arterial) and collector roadways prior to the work taking place. Work will be completed on one half of the street to allow through traffic. Flaggers may be in place to direct traffic around the roadwork.
Residents directly affected by street closures and restrictions will receive information via direct mail, followed by a door hanger one to two days prior to the work taking place. In addition, signage will be placed at the entry to the street the day prior to the work.
Closures of residential roadways may last for 10 hours.
The schedule of impacted roadways and more information are available at QCPavementPreservation.com.
The following arterial roadways will be impacted:
- Sossaman (Queen Creek to Rittenhouse)
- Hawes (north of Ocotillo to north of Queen Creek)
- Signal Butte (Ocotillo to Queen Creek)
- Crismon (Ocotillo to Queen Creek)
- Ocotillo (small portion west of Ellsworth Loop)
- Ellsworth (Ocotillo south to Ellsworth Loop)
The following collector roadways will be impacted:
- Wagon Wheel (south of Hunt Highway)
- Victoria (Ellsworth Loop to Ocotillo)
- Heritage Loop (Ellsworth Road to Ocotillo)
- Village Loop North and South
- Sierra Park
- Creek Side Court
Roadways in the following neighborhoods will be impacted:
- Sentiero
- Goldmine Estates
- Remington Estates
- Sossaman Estates 3
- Hastings Farms
- Country Park Estates
- Church Farms
The roadways in Power Marketplace Business Park (on the south/southeast corner of Power and Rittenhouse roads) will also receive a surface treatment.
In the event of weather or material delays causing a reschedule of work on residential roadways, the rescheduled roadway will typically fall to the end of the schedule (opposed to the next day).
Residents will be re-notified with a door hanger one to two days prior to the work.
Pavement preservation can be an inconvenience but it is important to maintain the roadways extending the life of the asphalt and avoiding more significant and costly maintenance.
For information regarding the town’s roadway improvements, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.