Planning commissioners approve drive-through lanes for new bank, extends plat extension for Picket Post subdivision

Two proposed developments — one commercial, the other residential — received the go-ahead May 10 to move forward from the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission.
The approvals took place during the commission’s regular meeting held at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road,
Commission Chairman Alex Matheson, Vice-Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Shaine Alleman, Josh Ehmke and Nichelle Williams were present.
Commissioners Steve Sossaman and Chris Webb were absent.
Mountain American Credit Union
The commission voted 5-0 to approve P16-0071 for a conditional use permit to allow drive-through lanes and P16-0070 for a major site plan for a new bank with a drive-through for Mountain America Credit Union.
The request was made by Stephen Nielson of Sanders Associates Architects.
The bank is proposed on 1.13 acres about 200 feet south of the southwest corner of Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo roads, according to a staff report in the commission’s information packet.
The packet and a video of the meeting may be viewed online at www.queencreek.org.
The bank site is zoned C-2, general commercial district, and bordered by Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen to the north, Joyride Express Car Wash to the south, a vacant lot and QuikTrip to the east and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to the west, according to the staff report.
The discussion was part of a public hearing scheduled on that night’s agenda. No members of the public spoke on the matter, according to the meeting video.
The site plan proposes a 3,898-square-foot building with four drive-through lanes — three for tellers and one for an ATM.
Vice-Chairman Arrington asked about a dark-colored material used on the exterior of the building and seen on the building elevations.
Mr. Nielson said it was a composite metal panel that would last a long time and was designed to draw attention to the entrance to the building.
He added the exterior also featured natural stone that came from a mine in Arizona.
Later in the discussion, Mr. Nielson said the exterior design was unique within the Mountain America chain to Queen Creek.
Commissioner Alleman voiced his concern about safety hazards that could be produced by two parking spaces proposed for the north side of the building.
They are adjacent to the drive-through lanes, forcing customers to cross traffic from cars entering the drive-throughs.
“It seems like an unsafe spot to have parking spots. You have a woman driving up, she has her kids coming out and walking right across where people are supposed to be driving through to go there,” he said. “The person in back can’t see them as they’re coming around. Can these be just spots for employees, where you can put signs that say only employee parking, so it’s not your normal parking?”
Mr. Nielson said Mountain America would not want customers to have to park and cross the drive-through lanes. He said he felt his client would be agreeable to marking the two spots as employees-only.
“It seems like that’s a safer option,” Commissioner Alleman said.
Vice-Chairman Arrington said he agreed with the employees-only designation for the two parking spaces.
“It’s a good fix,” he said.
The request was approved with a stipulation to designate the two spaces for employees only.
Estates at Picket Post
The commission also voted 5-0 to approve Case P17-0030, a request by developers of the proposed Estates at Picket Post residential subdivision to extend the preliminary plat approved by the Queen Creek Town Council on March 18, 2015.
The applicant is Troy Peterson of Bowman Consulting.
The proposed 16-lot residential development is at the northeast corner of Riggs Road and 188th Street in Queen Creek. The gross acreage is about 20 acres.
It is bordered by undeveloped and unsubdivided land to the north, Maricopa County-owned land on the south, Saddlewood Estates resident subdivision to the east and a high school being constructed by Chandler Unified School District to the west, according to a staff report in the commission’s information packet.
The town’s zoning ordinance grants applicants 24 months after the approval of a preliminary plat to submit a final plat.
Extensions may be granted for an additional 24 months by the planning commission if an extension is warranted, according to the staff report.
The preliminary plat for the Estates at Picket Post was set to expire March 18. However, the applicant filed for a request for an extension on March 7, before the preliminary plat approval officially expired, according to the staff report.
The applicant had not proceeded with plans for the subdivision due to the poor economy, Christine Sheehy, the town’s principle planner, said during a presentation to the commission.
“With the great recession, people haven’t moved forward with some of their projects because the next steps are expensive to start processing and doing all the engineering work to bring forward a final plat,” she told the commissioners. “The applicant is now prepared to do that.”
Ms. Sheehy said the applicant has not proposed any changes to the preliminary plat that were approved by the council in 2015.
Vice-Chairman Arrington asked if the applicant had a starting date for the project. Mr. Peterson said no.
“It’s largely market-determined with larger custom home lots,” Mr. Peterson told the commissioners. “The price of developed lots, the ones with utilities and streets built in front of them, is recovering now and getting close to the point where it makes sense to develop new lots and put new infrastructures in.”
He said he hoped to start within the next two years.
Vice-Chairman Arrington also asked if the subdivision was being advertised. Mr. Peterson replied no.
Chairman Matheson inquired about rumors that the Chandler school district was interested in purchasing the property on which the subdivision was being proposed.
“I’ve heard rumors they want to expand. Have they approached you on that?” Chairman Matheson asked Mr. Peterson.
“I’ve heard rumors to that effect, but as far as I know no offers have been made on the property,” Mr. Peterson said.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission typically meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Study sessions, if scheduled, start at 6 p.m., prior to the regular meeting.
To view agendas and commission packets, visit the town’s website and click on the Calendar.
