Proposed West Park designs being considered by Queen Creek Technical Review Committee

The town of Queen Creek Technical Review Committee is reviewing these proposed elements and others for the new 30-acre West Park to built at 19535 E. Appleby Road, near Ocotillo and Sossaman roads.
The park will include baseball/softball fields, multi-purpose fields, a playground, splash pad, wheel park, walking trail and lake. The town held a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1; the park is expected to open fall 2018, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
During their Sept. 13 work session, members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission heard an update about the park from Sarah Mertins, planner II for the town.
(Editor’s note: The published version of this story incorrectly said the discussion took place Sept. 14.)
Present were Chairman Alex Matheson, Vice Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Shaine Alleman, Josh Ehmke, Amber Gough, Steve Sossaman and Troy Young.
Ms. Mertins told the commissioners the applicant submitted its design plans Aug. 17 for their official review by the technical review committee.
The park is being designed by Phoenix-based J2 Engineering and Environmental Design.
“We are still working through a few things. I just wanted to go over what those things were before we have it presented to you hopefully next month,” Ms. Mertins said.
Shade structures
The proposed shade structures over the playground, baseball stadium, concession stands and restroom facility are being considered, Ms. Mertins said.
“…Just to make sure everything is cohesive, all the materials are quality material and that there is a consistent architectural theme throughout the park,” Ms. Mertins said.
Fabric sails installed at different heights for visual effect are proposed to shade the play structure in the center of the park, she said.
Metal canopies with laser cutouts are being proposed over the restroom facilities, she said.
The committee also is looking at the proposed walls to make sure they comply with the town’s Zoning Ordinance standards, she said,
Landscape plan
The committee also is reviewing the proposed landscaping plan for the park.
It includes adding buffer trees at the southern property line and surrounding the pump station and maintenance facility yard as well as trees along Sossaman Road, Ms. Mertins said.
Regarding the types of trees, committee members want a healthy tree species the town can easily maintain, Ms. Mertins said.
In regard to the lighting plan for the park, Ms. Mertins said the committee is making sure the lighting spillover does not surpass the town standards of 1 foot-candle at the property line.
“Are they still thinking about a right-turn lane going north into park?” Commissioner Sossaman asked.
Ms. Mertins replied yes, adding the turn has been reviewed by the town’s transportation engineering manager.
Lake and fishing program
Ms. Mertins told Commissioner Sossaman, in response to a question he had asked during last month’s commission meeting, the lake will slope to a maximum depth of 13 feet.
Commissioner Sossaman asked about the material that will be used to line the lake. Ms. Mertins said it would be a PVC-type of fabric.
She added the lake will have a small cable fence in some areas and that the lake will be open in other areas so that visitors can fish and enjoy the lake.
“Can you catch and take fish home or is it catch-and-release?” Chairman Matheson asked. He also inquired whether people would be able to use paddle-boats and paddle-bikes on the lake.
“The water is safe for human contact but any programming of the lake, whether that be paddle boards, kayaking or a paddle boat-type of rental thing, that will actually go through the parks and recreation department,” Ms. Mertins said.
The town has been in talks with Arizona Game and Fish Department to participate in its community fishing program. The program allows people to keep the fish they catch, Joann Hill, who manages the program, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“The fish are fresh off the farm and safe and healthy to eat,” Ms. Hill said. “There is no social nor biological reason to make the new lake catch-and-release.”
Commissioner Alleman asked who owns the vacant parcel of land west of 196th Street and what the owner’s plans are for it.
The town owns the land, Chris Anaradian, the town’s development services director, told Commissioner Alleman.
The town considers it part of its land bank that could eventually be developed, he said. The land could be used as overflow parking for the park in the foreseeable future.
“All options are on the table at this point,” Mr. Anaradian said.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Queen Creek Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Study sessions (if scheduled) begin at 6 p.m. Regular meetings begin at 7 p.m.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are available on live stream and are recorded at http://queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/watch-town-council-meetings.
