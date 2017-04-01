Public hearings on Remington Heights, Wendy’s set for April 5

The Queen Creek Town Council will hold its regular session starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Queen Creek Town Hall Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The agenda includes three public hearings:
•Possible approval of P16-0082, Remington Heights Wall Amendment Planned Area Development Rezone. If approved, the amendment to the Emperor Estates PAD would allow a 6-foot-tall solid wall to be built along the rear property line of nine residential lots in Emperor Estates Phase III, Lots 159-167, adjacent to Rittenhouse Road.
•Possible approval of P16-007 (Conditional Use Permit) and P16-0078 (Major Site Plan) for Wendy’s Restaurant. If approved, the Conditional Use Permit will allow a drive-thru at the restaurant, which is planned on Lot 2 in the Heritage Town Square Center, east of the southeast corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.
•Possible action on Minor General Plan Amendment (P17-0002) and Ordinance 625-17 Rezone (P17-0001) for Desert Mountain Equine, proposed at 24760 S. Ellsworth Road. If approved, the request would rezone the property from R1-43 to C-2 for a 9.3-acre site for the equine veterinary facility and future commercial development.
Council meetings start at 5:30 p.m. However, public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. To view the full agenda and council information packet, visit the Calendar on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org and click on the April 5 meeting listing.