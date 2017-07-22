P&Z recommends rezone to allow agritainment venue at historic Sossaman Farms

A landmark Queen Creek farm has cleared a hurdle to developing the community’s newest agritainment venue on its land, similar to Queen Creek Olive Mill and Schnepf Farms.
During a public hearing at their July 12 meeting, members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend for approval P17-0078, a minor General Plan amendment from medium density residential to agritainment; and P17-0079, a Planned Area Development rezone from R1-43 and R1-35 to agritainment/planned area development; for the Heritage Corner agritainment project.
The Sossaman family through its ownership entity Sossaman Holdings LLC, submitted the application to transform a portion of the original Sossaman family homestead into an interactive, educational and sustainable agritainment venue, according to the commission’s information packet, which may be viewed online at www.queencreek.org.
Voting in favor of the requests were Chairman Alex Matheson, Vice Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Chris Webb; Nichelle Williams, who participated in the meeting by phone; and Josh Ehmke. Commissioner Shaine Alleman was absent.
Commissioner Steve Sossaman, whose family owns and operates Sossaman Farms, recused himself from the discussion.
There were no comments from the public during the meeting.
“I think this type of project brings real character to the community because it is not a cookie-cutter, and I appreciate both the applicant and staff for bringing this forward,” Vice Chairman Arrington said prior to voting.
The site of the 10-acre project is in the northeast corner of Sossaman Farms, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2019. Sossaman Farms grows wheat, barley and alfalfa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Ocotillo roads.
The 800-acre site also is home to Hayden Flour Mills, the commercial entity that sells the packaged goods made from the wheat and barley grown on the farm. It is owned and operated by Jeff Zimmerman and his family, according to its website: www.haydenflourmills.com.
Mr. Webb called the proposed venue a “great use” of the site.
“I’m excited for the project, which continues to fulfill the objectives of the General Plan and the town,” he said.
Traffic concerns
However, Mr. Webb expressed his concern about the potential for increased traffic the venue could produce in the area, which includes the residential communities of La Princessa Ranchitos and Queen Creek Ranchettes on the east side of Sossaman Road. He asked if a traffic study had been produced.
Ralph Pew of Pew & Lake PLC, the applicant’s legal counsel, told Mr. Webb and the commissioners a traffic study had not been conducted. He said a traffic study is required and one would be submitted when the project’s formal site plan is submitted for approval. He added the signage on the site would not be designed to attract drive-by patronage.
“We want it to be a destination. People aren’t going to be attracted by flashing neon signs,” Mr. Pew said.
The rezone is consistent with the town’s General Plan and implements its economic development goal No. 1 to support and expand the town’s agritainment district, according to the information packet.
The goal reads: “This district should support and enhance agriculture for entertainment, tourism and educational purposes. Assist this cluster to grow into a place of recognition and civic pride beyond our borders.”
The request marks the first agritainment rezone application in the town of Queen Creek, Brett Burningham, the town’s planning administrator, said in his presentation to the commission at the July 12 meeting.
“The town has been formally working on creating an environment for agritourism, agritainment, agribusiness to be in the General Plan and in the Zoning Ordinance since 2013,” Mr. Burningham said.
Heritage Corner also will expand the town’s folio of special events along the 11-mile Wash Trail Loop, so it will assist the town in its economic development tourism efforts, according to a staff report in the information packet.
The item is scheduled for a public hearing at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council. It will take place at the town hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.; however, public hearings do not take place before 7 p.m.
If the town council approves the rezone and minor General Plan amendment requests, the Sossamans can move forward with their plans to develop Heritage Corner.
A public vote is not required for a minor or major General Plan amendment, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to a question.
“The General Plan is ratified by the voters. The 2018 General Plan Update is set to go to a vote in May 2018,” she said.
Heritage Corner vision
Plans for Heritage Corner include restoring the 1,300-square-foot Sossaman family home, which the Sossamans believe is the oldest home in Queen Creek, and using it as a gallery and event space.
The planning scheme for the venue will focus on the agricultural experience of the Sossaman family and its traditions relating to grain, coffee, tea, fruits, vegetables and the manufacture and utilization of adobe, according to the information packet.
The Sossamans have been planning the venue as a way to preserve its heritage as a family, Mr. Sossaman, a fourth-generation farmer, said during an interview after the meeting.
With Sossaman Farms turning 100 in two years, the venue will provide an opportunity to showcase the land and the practices the family uses to build up the soil, he said.
“We had planned on doing this all along and then the town through its economic development put agritainment as one of the major points for development of the town. We want Queen Creek to be an agritainment destination. Visit Mesa has their areas they like to bring people. Hayden Flour Mills is listed on Visit Mesa.”
Visit Mesa is a marketing and tourism site that also features venues in Queen Creek and other east Valley communities. Its list of local agritainment sites at visitmesa.com includes Queen Creek Olive Mill and Schnepf Farms.
The original Hayden Flour Mills started in 1872. About eight years ago, the Zimmermans acquired the rights to use the name. Mr. Zimmerman moved the company from Tempe to Sossaman Farms a little over two years ago, Mr. Sossaman said.
The place to visit
“We want to be a place in the Valley where when you come to Arizona, this is one of the places you want to go,” he continued. “We have local things, locally grown grains processed in a state-of-the-art way old school because we stone mill, but to a standard where we have the flavor and taste of bread and pasta and tortillas, all kinds of products,” Mr. Sossaman said.
Mr. Sossaman sees Heritage Corner as a way to enhance the existing agritainment culture in Queen Creek.
“This is the kind of thing we want to expand on. It helps the mix and diversity of the community. And if something else comes in agritainment, all the more power to them,” he said. “As a town it’s nice to have a grouping of places for people to come to. They can make a day of it. ‘Let’s start at the Olive Mill, then go to Schnepf Farms for an event and then to Heritage Corner,” Mr. Sossaman said.
No admission would be charged to view the exhibits, he said. Visitors could purchase items from vendor areas, he said.
“That’s one of the things. It’s not just a retail enterprise. We want to have an educational component. The history of wheat and grain in this valley goes back 300 years and nobody knows that,” Mr. Sossaman said.
“We’re not charging admissions at all,” Mr. Sossaman said. “I think you have to give back to the community.”
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.
