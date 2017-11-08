P&Z to review tonight proposed recreation area for Ovation at Meridian

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will review tonight plans for a recreation area proposed for the Ovation at Meridian residential community in Queen Creek.
The commission’s regular meeting will take place starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Commissioners may decide to take action on P17-0106, the Ovation at Meridian clubhouse and recreation area major site plan for the construction a 7.6-acre recreation area.
The request was made by Greg Davis of Iplan Consulting on behalf of William Lyon Homes.
The plan includes a 13,365-square-foot clubhouse building to serve the residents of the Ovation at Meridian active adult community. The project site is located inside the community, which is south of the southeast corner of Meridian and Ocotillo roads.
The proposed recreation area is the only item on the commission’s final action portion of the regular meeting’s agenda.
Prior to the regular meeting, the commission will meet in a work study session starting at 6 p.m., also in the community chambers.
The work study session includes a discussion of conflict of interest and open meeting laws presented by Queen Creek Town Attorney Fredda Bisman.
To view the meeting live or view agendas for both meetings, visit http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/planning-zoning-commission.