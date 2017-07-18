QC Heat team seeks donations to attend regional championship that starts this week

The Queen Creek sports world has a new state championship team. Now team members are asking for some financial help from the community in order to compete in the regionals that start later this week.
On July 13, Queen Creek Heat Little League Softball won the Arizona state championship during the District 14 Majors All-Stars tournament held July 5-13 at Old McQueen Park in Gilbert.
It is the first state win for the team, which is composed of 10- to 12-year-old girls.
The team will represent Arizona at the Western Regional Little League Softball tournament scheduled for July 21-28 in San Bernardino, California. The team will leave Queen Creek tomorrow, July 19.
To get to the tournament, team members are trying to raise $5,000 to help offset travel and living expenses during the weeklong tournament. A gofundme page to accept donations has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/regional-tournament-fund.
The money will be used to help rent two vehicles to transport the team and pay for gas and food, team coach Lena Flores said during a phone interview.
The Little League organization will pay to house the players in nearby dormitories, so their housing is covered, Ms. Flores said.
As of 9:30 a.m. July 18, the team had raised $1,515.
Businesses wishing to donate through the team’s 501(c)3 status can call Ms. Flores at 480-330-4904, e-mail treasurer@qcheat.org or call team manager Cris Figueroa at 480-510-7393, Ms. Figueroa said during a phone interview.
The team will receive donations made via the gofundme account immediately. Donations made via other outlets will be delayed in being distributed to the team because they must be approved by the Heat’s board of directors prior they can be released, Ms. Figueroa said.
“The board will, of course, approve those donations; it will just take a little longer to get to us,” she said.
Included in the $5,000 goal is money to take the players to an amusement park for the day while they are in California, Ms. Figueroa said.
The girls have earned the fun activity, Ms. Flores said.
“They have given up their summer to compete,” she said. “League play started June 24 and we had two weeks of practice prior to that. We felt they really needed the practice time.”
“Our girls are undefeated and have worked extremely hard over the summer to win the District 14 title and the Arizona state championship. If these wonderful hardworking ladies win the regional tournament, they will go to the Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon. All of this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Ms. Figueroa said on the gofundme page.
The players’ parents and guardians also have given up a lot so the girls can complete, Leonard Flores, the coach’s father, said during a phone interview.
“Parents are taking time off work to attend (the tournament). Lena will take 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 days off work,” he said, counting out loud, “and those days will be unpaid. There’s a lot to this.”
He said he, and others, will attend only the final days of the tournament to hold down his own expenses.
The tournament will be televised on one of the ESPN channels, Mr. Flores said. People can check their local listings for the times and dates.
To learn more about the team, visit the Queen Creek Heat Facebook page or its webpage: http://queen-creek-heat-little-league.siplay.com/site/.
